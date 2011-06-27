2020 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews

Great compact crossover mbp137 , 03/27/2020 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Recently purchased my new 2020 BMW X3, and I'm so happy I did! Coming from a Lexus NX, I was impressed with the performance, comfort, and technology packed into this car. I cross shopped the previous generation X3 when I got my last lease, but this generation is night and day better in terms of driving dynamics and pushed me to make the switch. It feels almost like I'm driving a 3 series sedan with how great it handles, and the power from the base engine is surprisingly quick and smooth. I was initially leery of switching from a Lexus to a BMW given some of the reviews about build quality and reliability, but I was pleasantly surprised that I have had no issues so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Edmunds Horsepower number is incorrect! Paul the German , 11/14/2019 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 29 of 33 people found this review helpful The 2020 X3 M40 has increased horsepower from 355 to 382. The torque remains the same at 369. This is an amazing SAV. This is the best bang for your buck on any BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love my 2020 BMW X3 M40i! Wicked , 01/05/2020 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 23 of 26 people found this review helpful I love my 2020 BMW X3 M40i! WOW! I was amazed in all the changes that were made in 2 years from my 2018 model. The turbocharged six-cylinder engine went from 382 HP to 355 horsepower, the suspension upgrades, the larger steering wheel was again in the 2020. For some reason it was not in the 2018. The pickup, the starting & stopping, the smoother transition in the changing of gears; all made this the car I wanted. The car already had the standard driver assistance features to include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, driver drowsiness monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and traffic sign recognition. I added the additional safety features to include a head-up display, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, front and rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, parallel park assist, and a surround-view parking camera system. To me it was worth the additional cost. The changes in the infotainment system, the touch screen display is larger, the Apple Carplay, the wireless charging. I paid extra for the Adaptive M Suspension. I live in West Virginia & the curvy mountainous road here make that a needed feature. I had it in my 2018 and loved it. What a change in the M40I in 2 years. I traded in a 2018 M40i with less than 17,000 miles on it. That car had issues almost from the day I picked it up at the factory. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fourth BMW first time disappointment Carton24 , 02/05/2020 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 41 of 50 people found this review helpful This is my third BMW X3. The last model was a 2017. The 2020 X3 has been a huge disappointment. Anytime you hit a bump the entire cabin rattles and it sounds as though something is going to fall apart-it takes bumps, potholes, and any variance and roadway extremely rough-speed bumps in my neighborhood at lowest speed Are reminiscent of sitting in the back seat of a school bus as a kid. The car is noisy, with a lot of rattling and miscellaneous road noise of which we cannot identify the origin. My steering wheel does not heat up near as efficiently or as comfortably as my last. I’ve owned the car for two months and it has visited the shop twice. Big regret… But the X2 loaner I was given is solid and amazing, it has that familiar BMW quality. Wish I would’ve gone with that one this time around.. Report Abuse