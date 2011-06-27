2019 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews
Great combination of performance and comfort
We cross shopped the X3 against Audi Q5, Lexus NX, and Acura RDX. The X3 wasn’t the best value, but a clear winner in terms of performance, comfort, and technology. We’ve been in the Lexus family for many years, but the new NX was disappointing. The car was Lexus smooth and great value, but the engine was the slowest of the bunch and the 6speed was ancient. The X3 performs much better and iDrive is years ahead of Lexus navigation. The new RDX looked impressive on paper but Acura is playing catch-up in segment. Despite having a powerful engine, great interior materials, and awesome sound system, our tester had loose trim and panel gap issues. The drivetrain also didn’t feel as refined as the BMW. The Audi Q5 was a strong contender, and the car had the best interior and smoothest ride. However, we just couldn’t warm up to the exterior redesign. There has also been many quality complains in the forums since they moved production to Mexico, so we decided to skip.
Best Vehicle I've Owned
I've always had American made cars and got my first BMW in 2014, a CPO 2011 335d which I loved. Having been truck guy and and small SUV guy going into the 335d was a big change but worth the change for several years. Lately, I started missing something to tow a boat and as the kids have grown needed a bit more leg room in the back. My wife recently bought an X2 and loves it. It got me thinking about getting back into an SUV again. The X2 is great but not quite big enough and missing the true luxury feel I have become accustomed too, it's more sporty and fun. I looked at the 2018 540i and the 2019 X5. The 540i was beautiful but a little more car than I needed. The X5 is also nice but again, it was just too much. The X5 certainly rides different than the 540i and my 335d. I've never like the X3's until I discovered the revamped it in 2018. I began to do more research and saw the M40i version and positive after positive reviews from both professionals and owners. I decided to give it a drive after considering leaving BMW for Audi,, Lexus and even a Ford Explorer. It took about 2 minutes of the test drive to become hooked on this SUV and the next day I decided to buy one. This thing is fantastic, great MPG even considering the power under the hood, its comfortable and rides almost like the 540i but not as tank like as the X5. It's perfect! Job well done to BMW. Having driven several loaners from years 2012-2016 I was not impressed with the overall quality from BMW "ultimate driving machine" even from my 2011 335d which was a true sport feel. But the engineers must have taken a hint and decided to get back to their BMW roots and have created a fantastic machine in the 2018-2019 X3. If you are in the market for a luxury SUV/Crossover just stop looking and go get one of these awesome vehicles. I can honestly say this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. Update March 2019. After having driven the vehicle for 6 months I’m still in love but I have noticed two design issues. One is the road noise is pretty significant. I’m assuming the aluminum body and run flat tires are mostly to blame but I do find it annoying on certain highways. My biggest complaint is the poorly designed ventilation system. Being in the northern US the cab does not get warm unless you have the fan on the higher side of the settings. Even so the temperature regulation is poor. The car will get very warm for no reason and then cool down. It cools down enough condensation forms on windows. I have brought it into the dealer for this issue and was told it is just a bad design and no actual mechanical issue. Other than those two things I love the ride, the look, the power and the vehicle overall.
So Disappointed
First of all, I love driving this car. It handles great and is very comfortable. But this is the second time we have had to have it serviced for major issues that should not be happening with a new car, especially with how little it is driven. The first issue was the fuel pump. Current issue with the fuel line and the radiator. It’s been in the shop for 4 business days and they have had to order parts to replace them. I am in Houston, and the parts come from Dallas. One more issue and I give up. I can’t see keeping this car when it’s out of warranty. And I thought I was buying a BMW for quality. So very disappointed.
Great SUV ... but a software problem
We're very pleased with the performance, appearance, and cargo capacity of our new X3, but there's apparently a software glitch that's appearing in a few 2019 models. First it was a software induced high-beam malfunction, and now a problem with the software that tracks service due dates. While neither issue is a show-stopper, they've kept our X3 in the shop for the last 10 days, and we've only had it for a month :(
Stan the Man
This is my 10th BMW that I have owned or leased over the past 36 years. I went from a 5 series to 4 7 series to 4 x-5’s. After 122,000 miles on my 2008 x-5, which was the most reliable BMW I have owned, I decided that I needed more safety features. So, I spent over a year researching my next car. I read literally hundreds of reviews on BMWs , Mercedes , Audi, and Cadillac. A lot of my friends have Cadillac XT5’s. I priced one out but did not test drive one. Nice car but just not my type and with all the safety features, the price was within $100 a month less that a 2019 x-3 with a 3 year lease and 36K miles. After pricing the car at 4 different dealerships, including the one I have dealt with for over 30 years, I was shocked that they were the most expensive for my lease, almost $3,000 more. I did not bother to return to the dealership to try to have the price matched as i was very put off that with my dealership loyalty and USAA number plus loyalty points that they were so disinterested in my new business. So, I took delivery of my x-3 3.0 a few months ago. I will admit that I had a tough time downsizing from an x-5 to an x-3 as I always thought of the x-3 as a car that was marketed for women. Now that I have transitioned to my new computer with a car attached , all I can say is how off base my thinking was. My car has every safety feature you could order. I even refused to take delivery until they switched out the non run flat tires that came with it from Bridgestone Duelers to Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+ tires. Tire Rack gave the Bridgestone tires a terrible rating while the Michelin’s got the top rating for all season tires. Shame on BMW for trying to deliver such a great car with lousy tires. Needless to say, my car so far has exceeded my expectations. It is almost as long as my dearly departed x-5, rides better, and has so many unbelievable safety features that I read the manual twice and then had 46 questions to have answered when I went back to the dealership a week later for their suggested driver’s course. I am very happy that I pulled the trigger and went with the x3 over an x5 or any other car. I have ridden in a Cadillac xT 5 and test drove the BMW 330 , 340 and rode in X3 4.0. I know I made a well researched out decision. As an aside, my service rep at my old dealership said he had several of his customers relate the same pricing experience they had recently and as I did, leased or purchased their cars elsewhere. I will continue to service my car at my old dealership as their service and rep are excellent. But, I will no longer refer my friends and associates there other than to give them the same feeling of satisfaction when they see how much they can save by comparison shopping. Talk about customer loyalty. Apparently, it means nothing. The downside. My wife who has a 2009 328xi with 37,000 miles and is in almost showroom condition now wants a new 3 series with all the same safety features. At Is have done enough research to make this a short project. In passing I should note I got an elevated t UCB deck because I got non run flats and wanted a spare tire. No regrets.
