Used 2018 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews
DRIVETRAIN MALFUNCTION - Beware!!
New .At 3,600 miles Drivetrain Malfunction - Total Lockdown- NO GEARS, no go. Stranded. 4 hour wait for BMW "Roadside Assistance" before tow to dealer. Dealer states "software " but remains vague re. cause. States they have "done all that BMW will allow", but there might be a bulletin coming soon ! Chassis G01, Engine code B46B20M0. Other BMW models with the same engine have experienced Crankshaft Sensor failure resulting in a bulletin requiring Sensor replacement. 2018 X3 is not included in the Bulletin, but SEVEN other models with the same engine are.. After 3 previous trouble free BMWs, this reflects an apparent departure from a commitment to customer safety and security in favor of cost saving for the company.
Ambient Lighting?
Before I ordered this car I was told, by dealers, it came standard with the ambient lighting, it did not! Nowhere on the bmwusa.com build website nor the dealers computer does it describe this as standard or optional. I ordered leatherette along with M Package & Premium Tier for MSRP of $57,000. Subsequently found out that it is only available with the $1700 leather upgrade, beware when ordering. Otherwise this is a great car.
Great car - but drives bigger than I had expected
First let me say that I love this car. It’s pretty heavily optioned which means the sticker was high, but it has met all my expectations. I moved up from a 2010 335i. I loved that car, and in many ways I miss it. It was a stick shift and drove like a sports car, brittle ride and all. The X3 is a fast family car, and feels every bit it’s size compared to my 335. Especially in tight spaces. People who have driven SUVs may not feel the same, but this is a first for me. Which is not to say that freeway onramps aren’t a hoot in the X3, because they are. In fact, in my highly scientific comparison, I am pretty sure my new X3 can take a corner at a faster clip than my old 335. Credit the bigger tires? Anyway... two features I want to address that have been lamented in the press. The first is the “too heavy steering” in sport mode. Huh? Honestly I don’t get this, as I can BARELY discern the different in weight from comfort mode. The transition itself from comfort to sport feels a little artificial while underway, but once set it feels great. I don’t get the too heavy comments. Second and perhaps most importantly, gesture control. People say this is a gimmick. Seems like a bunch of lemming journalists to me all jumping on the same bandwagon. Granted I have yet to use some of the call features, but the volume and “next channel / track” (i.e., custom gesture) features i use ALL THE TIME. And what’s more, there is no doubt these methods are FAR safer than looking down at the radio / steering wheel / whatever. Hope this helps!
BMW Cost - Buick Reliability
The car looks the part. It's well styled, comfortable inside and out, and has the BMW feel that you pay for handsomely. However, I drove the vehicle for about a month and I got stranded in the middle of the road with a drivetrain issue of some sort. Things happen but for a brand new car to just start shaking and misfiring, something didn't make sense. I'm sure this is a one-off as Consumer Reports gave this model their best bet rating in the class but it certainly put a bad taste in my mouth, especially when I look at how BMW's service response was lacking. I've owned Acura's, Audi's, Infiniti's and have never experienced anything like this. I'd also add, that BMW puts a large premium (in this model) on small features such as Connected features that read texts and emails, and Apple CarPlay - these items are standards in cars that drive similarly. At this moment, I'm not satisfied with my purchase, as things change, I'll update.
Review at 1,000 Miles
I purchased this car in mid-March 2018 and now have a bit over 1,000 miles on it. Other cars I considered were mid-sized SUVs from Volvo, Mercedes, and Audi, all of which cost roughly the same when configured with the same packages and options. I also considered the slightly larger Lexus RX. I had to order the car as there were none available that had all the packages and options I wanted, but the car arrived just four weeks after I placed the order. I'm very pleased so far. This is my first BMW, my previous recent vehicles being Lexus and Mercedes. I was pleased that I was able to get the car equipped with regular, rather than run-flat tires. I have averaged a bit over 27 mpg in 1,000 miles of mixed driving. I am particularly pleased with the intuitive controls and very good voice recognition. Both are far better than in previous vehicles I have owned. This is the first car I have had with a heads up display, which I have found particularly useful when using navigation since directions are shown in the display as needed. The front seats are quite comfortable and adaptable. Most car functions can be tailored through the infotainment system screen by accessing menus and submenus, and these can be accessed directly through the touch screen or by using a central controller. Some functions, like answering a call or changing audio volume can be accessed in as many as five ways (button on the steering wheel, voice command, touch screen, central controller, hand gesture control). The adaptive cruise control is also a very nice feature and works well. The shifter and parking brake take a little getting used to. The car has three driving modes, comfort, sport, and economy. The instrument display changes for each of these and the sport and economy modes can be customized. All modes work well but I mostly just drive in comfort mode, which is the default when the car is started. This vehicle may be a little too small and have too little cargo room if you have kids to transport. The car listed for about $56,600 and I got about $3,000 dollar discount. Not a great deal but good enough given that I got exactly what I wanted. All in all, I'm very happy with the vehicle so far.
