Used 2018 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews

DRIVETRAIN MALFUNCTION - Beware!! Disappointed , 08/22/2018 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful New .At 3,600 miles Drivetrain Malfunction - Total Lockdown- NO GEARS, no go. Stranded. 4 hour wait for BMW "Roadside Assistance" before tow to dealer. Dealer states "software " but remains vague re. cause. States they have "done all that BMW will allow", but there might be a bulletin coming soon ! Chassis G01, Engine code B46B20M0. Other BMW models with the same engine have experienced Crankshaft Sensor failure resulting in a bulletin requiring Sensor replacement. 2018 X3 is not included in the Bulletin, but SEVEN other models with the same engine are.. After 3 previous trouble free BMWs, this reflects an apparent departure from a commitment to customer safety and security in favor of cost saving for the company. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Ambient Lighting? Ron , 03/22/2018 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Before I ordered this car I was told, by dealers, it came standard with the ambient lighting, it did not! Nowhere on the bmwusa.com build website nor the dealers computer does it describe this as standard or optional. I ordered leatherette along with M Package & Premium Tier for MSRP of $57,000. Subsequently found out that it is only available with the $1700 leather upgrade, beware when ordering. Otherwise this is a great car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car - but drives bigger than I had expected JE , 04/25/2018 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful First let me say that I love this car. It’s pretty heavily optioned which means the sticker was high, but it has met all my expectations. I moved up from a 2010 335i. I loved that car, and in many ways I miss it. It was a stick shift and drove like a sports car, brittle ride and all. The X3 is a fast family car, and feels every bit it’s size compared to my 335. Especially in tight spaces. People who have driven SUVs may not feel the same, but this is a first for me. Which is not to say that freeway onramps aren’t a hoot in the X3, because they are. In fact, in my highly scientific comparison, I am pretty sure my new X3 can take a corner at a faster clip than my old 335. Credit the bigger tires? Anyway... two features I want to address that have been lamented in the press. The first is the “too heavy steering” in sport mode. Huh? Honestly I don’t get this, as I can BARELY discern the different in weight from comfort mode. The transition itself from comfort to sport feels a little artificial while underway, but once set it feels great. I don’t get the too heavy comments. Second and perhaps most importantly, gesture control. People say this is a gimmick. Seems like a bunch of lemming journalists to me all jumping on the same bandwagon. Granted I have yet to use some of the call features, but the volume and “next channel / track” (i.e., custom gesture) features i use ALL THE TIME. And what’s more, there is no doubt these methods are FAR safer than looking down at the radio / steering wheel / whatever. Hope this helps! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

BMW Cost - Buick Reliability Chris , 03/30/2018 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 36 of 40 people found this review helpful The car looks the part. It's well styled, comfortable inside and out, and has the BMW feel that you pay for handsomely. However, I drove the vehicle for about a month and I got stranded in the middle of the road with a drivetrain issue of some sort. Things happen but for a brand new car to just start shaking and misfiring, something didn't make sense. I'm sure this is a one-off as Consumer Reports gave this model their best bet rating in the class but it certainly put a bad taste in my mouth, especially when I look at how BMW's service response was lacking. I've owned Acura's, Audi's, Infiniti's and have never experienced anything like this. I'd also add, that BMW puts a large premium (in this model) on small features such as Connected features that read texts and emails, and Apple CarPlay - these items are standards in cars that drive similarly. At this moment, I'm not satisfied with my purchase, as things change, I'll update. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse