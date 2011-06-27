Used 2008 BMW M6 Consumer Reviews

Tranny issues that cannot be resolved! DMK Dallas , 10/22/2015 2dr Coupe (5.0L 10cyl 7AM) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Do not buy this car unless you have a written warranty on all aspects of the SMG transmission. The dealer will sell you this car as an automatic with a 3rd party warranty, but when it fails, and it will, the 3rd party says that it is a manual transmission with normal wear and tear.... $15000 later you will still have a car that doesn't work! Anyone need any M6 parts?? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Two great cars in one! Wayne , 07/12/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a great car for the money! I traded a 911 Porsche Cab and a 2005 Aston Martin DB9 coupe - the M6 Convertible delivers the best of both of these cars. The V10 engine has plenty of power matched by electronics and a finely tuned suspension to create a great driving experience on any road. It has the toss-around feel and open sky fun of the Porsche with the size, comfort and presence of the DB9 - but it accommodates 4 riders. This is my first BMW, and I've found the professional reviewer's concerns with iDrive to be somewhat exaggerated. The SMG transmission, also scorned, is easy and engaging to drive. The cock pit ergonomics, including seat comfort are unmatched by any car.

A civil 996 turbo Canadian M6 , 02/28/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful A high tech car that fits the needs of a serious well healed car enthusiast. If you are not comfortable with computers and spirited driving this car is not for you. Surprisingly refined - I enjoy driving it more than my more visceral, in your face 2003 996 turbo. Great daily driver if you use the paddles otherwise difficult to drive smoothly in automatic mode.

Awesome Car Carman , 12/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned many types of expensive vehicles but this one tops the list. Power is absolutely thrilling as well as the handling and comfort. A little hard on fuel but considering the way I drive it's probably much better for the average driver. I did not buy this car to save on gas anyway. I would have paid double than what I paid for this car.