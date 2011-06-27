Used 2008 BMW M6 Consumer Reviews
Tranny issues that cannot be resolved!
Do not buy this car unless you have a written warranty on all aspects of the SMG transmission. The dealer will sell you this car as an automatic with a 3rd party warranty, but when it fails, and it will, the 3rd party says that it is a manual transmission with normal wear and tear.... $15000 later you will still have a car that doesn't work! Anyone need any M6 parts??
Two great cars in one!
This is a great car for the money! I traded a 911 Porsche Cab and a 2005 Aston Martin DB9 coupe - the M6 Convertible delivers the best of both of these cars. The V10 engine has plenty of power matched by electronics and a finely tuned suspension to create a great driving experience on any road. It has the toss-around feel and open sky fun of the Porsche with the size, comfort and presence of the DB9 - but it accommodates 4 riders. This is my first BMW, and I've found the professional reviewer's concerns with iDrive to be somewhat exaggerated. The SMG transmission, also scorned, is easy and engaging to drive. The cock pit ergonomics, including seat comfort are unmatched by any car.
A civil 996 turbo
A high tech car that fits the needs of a serious well healed car enthusiast. If you are not comfortable with computers and spirited driving this car is not for you. Surprisingly refined - I enjoy driving it more than my more visceral, in your face 2003 996 turbo. Great daily driver if you use the paddles otherwise difficult to drive smoothly in automatic mode.
Awesome Car
I have owned many types of expensive vehicles but this one tops the list. Power is absolutely thrilling as well as the handling and comfort. A little hard on fuel but considering the way I drive it's probably much better for the average driver. I did not buy this car to save on gas anyway. I would have paid double than what I paid for this car.
BMW M6
Got this 08 M6 (wht on dark red, CF trim, manual) as a corporate trade in. Wow 08 leases tanked and I lucked out. Had an 06 M3. This thing blows it away in luxury terms and is god awful fast off the line and at speed. In my M3 I always felt like I was driving a hyper jet fighter, always charged up, and pushing it. In the 6, I cruise in luxury, steel fist in velvet glove. When I want power I hit the M button and zoom. The 3 was an smg and the 6 is a 6 speed manual. I loved the smg and sometimes wish the 6 had one. Man you could just hammer the 3 all the time. In th 6 it takes some work. Yeah it's capable but you have to wake up and push it. Doesn't seem as tossable, but when you get it right
