Used 2015 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews
The best M3 ever?
jcmhouston, 09/23/2014
21 of 29 people found this review helpful
I've completed the 1200 mile service, and just completed my first BMWCCA autocross. I have the DCT gearbox, executive package, 19" wheels, full leather. The engine is sublime, eager to rev, power from the moment you step on the go pedal, and I actually like the sound. In my daily commute of 24 miles in heavy suburban traffic I am averaging 19.6 mpg. On three day trips (180-200 miles each) on country two lane roads we have averaged 26.7 mpg. The DCT gearbox is superb, it always seems to be in the right gear and shifts very smoothly. The standard suspension is the best compromise I have driven.
Does everything well, great car.
Henry, 01/12/2018
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Must track the car to fully appreciate its performance envelope.
