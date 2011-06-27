Used 2009 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(87%)4(13%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
16 reviews
None Better

DRR, 09/18/2009
I have owned Mercedes, Porsche and several BMW's. I traded a 2006 M5 for the 2009 M3. Porsche is a pure sports car but the sports suspension is rough for daily use. The M5 was a Porsche with a Tuxedo. Not much to complain about except the SMG is no match for the DCT in the M3. The M3 is a sports car that you can live with every day. You feel like you are part of the car - it is balanced, agile, and responsive. The DCT is fast and the downshift throttle blips are better matched than I could ever do with a traditional manual. This is my third car with idrive and the new idrive is great - intuitive and easy to use.

One of the best ever.

Peter, 11/04/2018
2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 6M)
M3s with the V8 engine (2008-2013) are a different breed of sports car. You'll be spoiled forever and should own at least one during your lifetime if you're an enthusiast.

Good Step Up for Me

Nawaaz Ismail, 08/08/2010
Overall, I am happy with my decision of choosing the current M3 Sedan. I have had it for a good year now, and I have learned a lot from owning and driving it. Previously, I used to own a '06 Evo IX MR, and I sold it so that I could get into an M3. It's not really a step up in performance for me, but it's a much stronger built car, all the way from its tranny, to how the car feels so planted during higher speeds. I've had the opportunity to take my M3 to the track 5 times so far, and I expect to continue taking part in Driver's Education events every month. The M3 is not the perfect car out there, but it is the perfect car for me at this stage of my life.

Unbelievable

Frank, 03/23/2009
You think you're buying an outstanding vehicle until you actually take ownership. BMW goes above and beyond allowing for just about every little adjustment possible. If you want cargo room or great gas mileage don't buy this vehicle. If you want the driving experience of a lifetime this is the car for you. It sounds like a race car, drives like a race car, brakes like a race car and feels like a race car, BUT you can adjust the power, suspension and comfort levels to your liking. There really aren't enough words in this section to describe this vehicle.

Best sports sedan, period.

DAVID WHITNEY, 11/05/2008
My instructor rolled my Porsche GT3 last spring (totaled, we weren't injured!) but I don't miss it a bit after driving this car in anger. I passed on the nav, having put up with a lousy one in previous Bimmer, and not wanting the iDrive, and don't miss either one at all. Also got the blended cloth and leather interior and highly recommend.

