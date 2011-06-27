Used 2018 BMW M3 CS Consumer Reviews

JK , 06/19/2020 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car just looks ready to go, and it is. Get it in black, it is a head turner. At night this thing just looks mean. Performance settings are fantastic, especially a nice hot day, the tires are like glue. It is pricey, but limited edition makes it worth it. Buy one if you can find one, but keep a special place in the garage away from the kids or stuff...