  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3 CS
  4. Used 2018 BMW M3 CS
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 BMW M3 CS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 M3 CS
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all M3 CSES for sale
List Price
$75,000
Used M3 CS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Perfect drive

JK, 06/19/2020
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car just looks ready to go, and it is. Get it in black, it is a head turner. At night this thing just looks mean. Performance settings are fantastic, especially a nice hot day, the tires are like glue. It is pricey, but limited edition makes it worth it. Buy one if you can find one, but keep a special place in the garage away from the kids or stuff...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all M3 CSES for sale

Related Used 2018 BMW M3 CS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles