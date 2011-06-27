Used 2018 BMW M3 CS Consumer Reviews
Perfect drive
JK, 06/19/2020
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
The car just looks ready to go, and it is. Get it in black, it is a head turner. At night this thing just looks mean. Performance settings are fantastic, especially a nice hot day, the tires are like glue. It is pricey, but limited edition makes it worth it. Buy one if you can find one, but keep a special place in the garage away from the kids or stuff...
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M3 CS
Related Used 2018 BMW M3 CS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020