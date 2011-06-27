Overall rating

Those familiar with BMW know the M performance division creates some scintillating cars. Fewer people will know where Alpina slots in with BMW, which only makes the 2018 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe all that more intriguing.

Alpina's earlier success in racing and subsequent move to producing performance-enhanced BMW models eventually evolved into a long-term partnership with the marque as well as recognition as a manufacturer — and not simply a tuner — of vehicles. Currently only two Alpina models are available, one of them the 2018 B6 Gran Coupe.

You can think of the B6 as the ultimate expression of the 6 Series Gran Coupe with unique exterior styling differences, exclusive exterior paint options, Alpina-specific 20-inch wheels, unique interior material treatments, and upgrades to the engine, suspension and eight-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to the Alpina treatment, the B6's twin-turbo V8 powerplant produces 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, eclipsing the numbers of the mighty M6 by 40 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque while returning significantly better fuel economy estimates to boot.

The Alpina B6 isn't as much of an attention magnet as some other offerings in this segment, but because of its rarity, you won't likely see another in your neighborhood or city.