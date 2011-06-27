2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Scintillating power and acceleration from the turbocharged V8 engine
- Lavishly trimmed and equipped interior
- Interior is upscale and spacious, with logical, easy-to-use controls
- More exclusive than BMW M models
- Coupe shape compromises backseat accommodations
- Some may find the styling enhancements too subtle for the price tag
- New iDrive infotainment system is less intuitive
Which ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Those familiar with BMW know the M performance division creates some scintillating cars. Fewer people will know where Alpina slots in with BMW, which only makes the 2018 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe all that more intriguing.
Alpina's earlier success in racing and subsequent move to producing performance-enhanced BMW models eventually evolved into a long-term partnership with the marque as well as recognition as a manufacturer — and not simply a tuner — of vehicles. Currently only two Alpina models are available, one of them the 2018 B6 Gran Coupe.
You can think of the B6 as the ultimate expression of the 6 Series Gran Coupe with unique exterior styling differences, exclusive exterior paint options, Alpina-specific 20-inch wheels, unique interior material treatments, and upgrades to the engine, suspension and eight-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to the Alpina treatment, the B6's twin-turbo V8 powerplant produces 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, eclipsing the numbers of the mighty M6 by 40 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque while returning significantly better fuel economy estimates to boot.
The Alpina B6 isn't as much of an attention magnet as some other offerings in this segment, but because of its rarity, you won't likely see another in your neighborhood or city.
2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe models
The 2018 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe is offered in a single, well-equipped trim with a handful of available packages and stand-alone options. It comes with a fire-breathing 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine (600 hp, 590 lb-ft) paired to an Alpina-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels through a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.
Standard equipment for the B6 includes 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, Alpina-specific exterior styling details, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED foglights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power-folding and auto-dimming heated side mirrors, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you'll find four-zone automatic climate control, 16-way power-adjustable front seats (with four-way lumbar support, heating and memory settings), leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient lighting and a split-folding rear seat.
On the technology side, features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls, the newest iDrive 6.0 infotainment interface with a touchpad-equipped controller, wireless mobile phone charging (Qi standard), an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot with a complimentary 3 GB of data over three months, smartphone app integration, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, and a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
There are three option packages for the Alpina B6. The Executive package adds ventilated front seats with active bolsters, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a power rear sunshade, manual rear window shades and ceramic-trimmed controls. The Driver Assistance package includes BMW's Active Driving Assistant, a suite of active safety aids that bundles a frontal collision warning system with low-speed collision mitigation (and pedestrian detection) and lane departure warning. You can add onto this package with the Driver Assistance Plus package for a surround-view camera system, speed-limit information, a head-up display, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control system.
There are several choices of extra-cost leather upholstery and wood trim, and the B6's simulated suede headliner can be matched to the upholstery color. Notable stand-alone options for the 2018 BMW Alpina B6 include Apple CarPlay, a blind-spot monitoring system, a night-vision camera with pedestrian detection and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. All-season tires are a no-cost option.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe models:
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Detects things — people, animals, objects — before the naked eye can, up to a range of 330 feet using a thermal imaging camera.
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Maintains a speed up to a preselected distance from the vehicle ahead and comes to a complete stop when needed.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you of a vehicle in your blind spot, or approaching in an adjacent lane at high speed. A vibration occurs if you start to cross lanes.
