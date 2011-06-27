  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
  4. Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2015 ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$117,300
See ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$117,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Torque540 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower540 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$117,300
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$117,300
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$117,300
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Alcantara Headliner In Upholstery Coloryes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detectionyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$117,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$117,300
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$117,300
All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length197.1 in.
Curb weight4780 lbs.
Gross weight5620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height54.8 in.
Maximum payload840 lbs.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Exterior Colors
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • ALPINA Green Metallic
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • ALPINA Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nappa, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Vermilion Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Opal White/Amaro Brown Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$117,300
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/30R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$117,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Inventory

Related Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles