2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews
Very rare collector’s item, a stunning car
Just remember: 200 / 600 / 1100. That’s mph(!!!) / horsepower(!) / number of Alpina B6 GranCoupe built worldwide(!) Compare that to, say the “super-rare” $300.000 Porsche 911 Speedster. (Only 1948 cars built) The Alpina is double as rare, faster in acceleration and top speed, top luxury in any way, a full four seater with 4 wheel drive, and more engineering features than you ever knew existed. The finest leather, hand-made in the Alpina factory, only comparable to Rolls Royce?✔️ Ventilated seats?✔️ Heated seats even in the rear and on the hand-stitched steering wheel?✔️ More HP than any M model or the new 8 series? ✔️ All that, plus real trunk space, as well as real space in the back, unlike the 8?✔️ The list goes on. Just amazing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car
Finest motor car in the world. More power than you will ever need, great handling, supreme interior, and rarely seen
