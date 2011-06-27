  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 760Li Features & Specs

$137,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
$137,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
$137,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.1/412.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
$137,300
Torque550 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower535 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
$137,300
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
$137,300
M Sport Packageyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
$137,300
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
16 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
$137,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
rear and side view camerayes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
$137,300
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
$137,300
Massaging Rear Seatyes
BMW Appsyes
Delete Rear Comfort Seatsyes
Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
$137,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
$137,300
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
$137,300
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
$137,300
18" Light-Alloy V-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
$137,300
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length205.3 in.
Curb weight5026 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base126.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
$137,300
Exterior Colors
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Deep Green Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic II
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Oyster/Black Nappa, premium leather
$137,300
275/40R19 101Y tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
$137,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
$137,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
