2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$131,535*
Total Cash Price
$114,029
640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$131,535*
Total Cash Price
$114,029
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$103,571*
Total Cash Price
$89,787
640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$113,928*
Total Cash Price
$98,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,881
|$1,947
|$2,014
|$2,085
|$2,158
|$10,085
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,073
|$5,486
|$5,914
|$12,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,611
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,845
|Financing
|$6,133
|$4,931
|$3,651
|$2,283
|$826
|$17,824
|Depreciation
|$24,233
|$12,727
|$10,405
|$11,660
|$10,184
|$69,209
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,388
|$22,269
|$19,886
|$25,782
|$24,210
|$131,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,881
|$1,947
|$2,014
|$2,085
|$2,158
|$10,085
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,073
|$5,486
|$5,914
|$12,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,611
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,845
|Financing
|$6,133
|$4,931
|$3,651
|$2,283
|$826
|$17,824
|Depreciation
|$24,233
|$12,727
|$10,405
|$11,660
|$10,184
|$69,209
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,388
|$22,269
|$19,886
|$25,782
|$24,210
|$131,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,481
|$1,533
|$1,586
|$1,642
|$1,699
|$7,941
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$4,320
|$4,657
|$9,822
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,631
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,815
|Financing
|$4,829
|$3,883
|$2,875
|$1,798
|$650
|$14,035
|Depreciation
|$19,081
|$10,021
|$8,193
|$9,181
|$8,019
|$54,495
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,014
|$17,535
|$15,658
|$20,301
|$19,063
|$103,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,629
|$1,686
|$1,745
|$1,806
|$1,869
|$8,735
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$930
|$4,752
|$5,123
|$10,804
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,251
|$1,925
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,994
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,197
|Financing
|$5,312
|$4,271
|$3,163
|$1,978
|$715
|$15,439
|Depreciation
|$20,989
|$11,023
|$9,012
|$10,099
|$8,821
|$59,945
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,115
|$19,289
|$17,224
|$22,331
|$20,969
|$113,928
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
