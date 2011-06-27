  1. Home
Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i Features & Specs

More about the 2016 6 Series Gran Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque480 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
M Sport Editionyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Power Rear Sunshade and Rear Side Window Shadesyes
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" BMW Individual Light Alloy V-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" Double-Spoke Wheels (Style 373M) w/Performance Tiresyes
19" V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length197.1 in.
Curb weight4430 lbs.
Gross weight5455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume109.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Frozen Brilliant White Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White/Black Bi-Color Nappa, premium leather
  • Opal White/Amaro Brown Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Vermilion Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac/Black Bi-Color Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles