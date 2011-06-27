Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews
My dream car!
Wanted it for years. Everything I thought it’d be! Fast and fun!!!
2016 BMW 650i Gran Coupe De Excellence...
This car is luxurious, powerful and has lines and curves that are sexy and sensual. With options such as night vision, lane departure warning, etc., it keeps you alert, but these features do not intrude into the driving experience. The B & O stereo option is amazing - especially once you upload your own digital files. The handling is excellent for such a heavy car, and the ride is well tuned and depending on how you adjust your settings can range from supple to tight and fast. My car is red with a black interior, and I wouldn't have it any other way. To say it turns heads is an understatement. But, that all is secondary to the driving experience this car offers. My car has the m-sport package, and is loaded with all of the driving assistance goodies, as well as the aforementioned B & O stereo system. As equipped, I really cant imagine a better or more fitting car for me and my driving style. It's fast, handles great, has four doors and can fit four comfortably (five if you have tiny friends - the middle seat in the back really isn't suitable for a standard-size adult). I am very pleased with this car, and while I've only got 12,500 miles on it at this time, I look forward to many years of enjoyment. Yes, I'm aware of the maintenance and potential engine issues, but that is the cost of entry for this car. I greatly appreciate the design of this car, and cant stop looking at it. Time to go drive!
2016 640I
if not new buy it with atleast a little warranty left (or get a year or even 6 months if possible) and spend time driving, you'll find a myriad of little issues that can be very costly. Overall this is my favorite vehicle i've ever owned. I've had a couple of older volvos, an E36 BMW, 98 pathfinder, 2010 tundra, 2018 4runner & 2018 Infinity Q50S AWD. The quality, the feel, the torque, the look, the fit and finish, all are impeccable. The issues i had upon purchase were window motors, backup camera motor, seat cooling fans. Generally a lot of really small things that would have turned out to be ~8K if it wasn't still under warranty, i hope the small issues are all now fixed and replaced, but we shall see. That being said the drivetrain and braking system is incredible, i did not plan on trading in my 400 HP Q50S until i heard this car startup then got behind the wheel, i never even got back in my car, changed my world and have only great things to say about it since. I picked mine up with 36K miles and year of warranty left for 30K, what at that time was a 3 year old car that retailed for ~90K with options MSRP.
