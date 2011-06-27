Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews

Andrew , 07/08/2020 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

This car is luxurious, powerful and has lines and curves that are sexy and sensual. With options such as night vision, lane departure warning, etc., it keeps you alert, but these features do not intrude into the driving experience. The B & O stereo option is amazing - especially once you upload your own digital files. The handling is excellent for such a heavy car, and the ride is well tuned and depending on how you adjust your settings can range from supple to tight and fast. My car is red with a black interior, and I wouldn't have it any other way. To say it turns heads is an understatement. But, that all is secondary to the driving experience this car offers. My car has the m-sport package, and is loaded with all of the driving assistance goodies, as well as the aforementioned B & O stereo system. As equipped, I really cant imagine a better or more fitting car for me and my driving style. It's fast, handles great, has four doors and can fit four comfortably (five if you have tiny friends - the middle seat in the back really isn't suitable for a standard-size adult). I am very pleased with this car, and while I've only got 12,500 miles on it at this time, I look forward to many years of enjoyment. Yes, I'm aware of the maintenance and potential engine issues, but that is the cost of entry for this car. I greatly appreciate the design of this car, and cant stop looking at it. Time to go drive!