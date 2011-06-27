Used 1999 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Love this car but
My wife had a new baby and bought this car. We love the car,it's fun to drive, and realiable, but find it difficult to put a baby in a car seat, and it does not have the extra hooks to tie down a car seat. The drink holders are the worst I have ever seen. We need to move on to a the mini van and forget about getting another BMW.
The best sports wagon you can ever own!!
Smokin! If you have one you know what a great car it is!! Its easy to work on so I wont get rid of it. 120,000 miles and it is still as strong running as if it had 20,000. The torque is just a great feeling! It's a 'sleeper' on the streets. It's hard not to drive it hard like a sports car!!! I will fix any problem because you can't replace this car with an SUV. I have a Navigator for luxury rides and a Mini MC40 edition for go-cart fun rides but the wagon is a load hauling sports-car!!!
High-maintenance
E39 doesn't age well. The cooling system is sure to fail by 100K - radiator, water pump and more. Front end likely shot by that mileage. Rear end suspension too. All kinds of leaks, power steering, transmission hoses. All the vacuum tubes get extremely brittle and disintegrate when you touch them. The VANOS system is likely shot by that mileage, decreasing MPG and power. Automatic tranny replaced at 80K Basically just ridiculous how such an expensive car can have reliability of a 1980's Ford. It's a true FORD car, Fix-Or-Repair-Daily.
A Fond Farewell
Purchased CPO in 2001. Only had a few problems in my 9.5 years. Performance and build quality is unbeatable. Just sold the car as maintenance is getting expensive on a 12 year old BMW. My all in cost to drive the car (including repairs but excluding routine maintenance) was less than $3,600 per year. With a set of snow tires this car did great in the snow. Car was expensive upfront but more than worth it over time. I miss this car already. I only wish the new 535 wagon wasn't plagued with problems or I would not hesitate to buy another.
Awesome car
Awesome car. One of my favorite cars that I own and I have owned many. Great family car to pick up kids from school and fun to drive after hours
