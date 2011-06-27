Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews
no surpeises
Edmunds review is accurate, and others must share their opinions. Because 5 series GT's are hard to find, I ordered a 2014 550i xdrive. I like it because it is a large, comfortable, powerful sedan, that converts into a large trunk when needed. In my case, that's about six times per year, and I hope BMW keeps making them. After two years and over thirty thousand miles, I'm very satisfied with this car. It's functional and fun to drive. It's now three years old and has over 50000 miles. There have been no mechanical issues, and the interior looks and feels new. I expect to drive it at least another year. May, 2018. I liked the 550GT a lot, but wanted to try something different, so I now have an X5. First impression is that I like the elevated height which provides better vision for the driver.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best luxury car for the money
I only have one minor complaint with my car. It doesn't have a compass in the mirror as my three series did. Buy a used certified car from a dealer and know your prices before shopping. I bought mine for $3,000. less than the asking price. I still have my car after 2 1/2 years and it still runs great. I'm trying to upgrade to a 2018 but I can't find one so I will be keeping mine. It has 66k miles on it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series Gran Turismo
Related Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2