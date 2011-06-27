  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
no surpeises

jim34b, 05/07/2014
550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Edmunds review is accurate, and others must share their opinions. Because 5 series GT's are hard to find, I ordered a 2014 550i xdrive. I like it because it is a large, comfortable, powerful sedan, that converts into a large trunk when needed. In my case, that's about six times per year, and I hope BMW keeps making them. After two years and over thirty thousand miles, I'm very satisfied with this car. It's functional and fun to drive. It's now three years old and has over 50000 miles. There have been no mechanical issues, and the interior looks and feels new. I expect to drive it at least another year. May, 2018. I liked the 550GT a lot, but wanted to try something different, so I now have an X5. First impression is that I like the elevated height which provides better vision for the driver.

Best luxury car for the money

Gene R, 07/09/2018
535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I only have one minor complaint with my car. It doesn't have a compass in the mirror as my three series did. Buy a used certified car from a dealer and know your prices before shopping. I bought mine for $3,000. less than the asking price. I still have my car after 2 1/2 years and it still runs great. I'm trying to upgrade to a 2018 but I can't find one so I will be keeping mine. It has 66k miles on it.

