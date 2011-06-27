Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews

Perfect vehicle wittyj , 10/26/2011 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Have owned the car about 4 months now and have driven about 4500 miles. Totally flawless performance. Recent trip of over 2000 miles we averaged hi-way mileage of 29.6 to 33.4 mpg per tank. The comfort of this vehicle is awesome. Multifunction seats are worth every dollar spent. There have been NO maintenance issues whatsoever. Report Abuse

Best Car I have ever owned FormerLexusDriver , 11/02/2010 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have owned all the luxury brand cars. This is the best car ever! Some of the reviews suggest ugly styling and grabby breaks. I really do not know what they are talking about. This car is quite wonderful in every respect. It drives like an M5, is as comfortable as any car out there, both front and rear, is full of every possible gadget imaginable, and has looks to die for (in my humble opinion). Dissenters, get a life! :-)

Wonderful maxozrotic , 02/19/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful As close to the perfect car as anyone has created. I know there is no such thing, but, the GT is nearest the bullseye. Nice combination of luxury/comfort, utility, decent MPG's (for what it is), and being a 'drivers car'. I'm an ex SAAB guy so I realy appreciate the GT's SAABness but with more luxury. And New England snow can't stop it. I love this car!

BMW 535iGT wittyj , 09/22/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This may be the perfect vehicle. Extremely comfortable with very easy entry and exit. The rear seat is huge. Stow the parcel shelf, lower the seat backs and you have loads of cargo space. The ride and handling are superb. Performance is very good and the economy is above the EPA numbers. 31.5 mpg on the highway is easy to get. The 8 speed is an excellent transmission and the engine is very smooth and powerful enough for all situations. It is not an "M" but will cruise at whatever speed you wish. BMW quality is excellent and the multi-function seats are worth every penny. The seat height is about 4 inches higher than the seven series and about 3.5 inches lower than the X5. EASY entry and exit