Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews
WOW. In a word-AMAZING.
Purchased the 2010 BMW 500i GT in February. 6,600 miles to date. Truly the most comfortable, fun to drive BMW I've owned. The Sport Package is a must as it adds Adjustable suspension. Comfort mode is great for long highway cruising. Sport mode is perfect for in-town stop light heroes. The GT is a perfect blend of sports car and pack mule. More than enough room in the back to haul luggage or bikes. Rear passengers are treated to an amazing amount of room and comfort. The Comfort Seats up front are probably the most comfortable auto seats on the market. Gas mileage in the highway has been 25 mpg on two 1,000 trips from FL to TN. Around town, stop and go has been 16 mpg.
Great All Around Car
Every car has there demographic, and afew can branch over those barriers. This is defiantly one of those cars. I have never gotten so many compliments from people of all ages. For me personally, this is my 3rd BMW. I've had a 750li and a 530i which were great cars in there own right , but this car has so many more usable features and functions. The ride is quiet and very good over bumps. If you change the setting into Sport , the car becomes a serious sports sedan, with quicker steering, and faster throttle response. The hatch gives the car much more functionality over a standard trunk. I have since traded in for a 2015 BMW X4 which is similar in that it's a hatch, and a real great car. But I have to tell you the 535 gt was a 7 series . It's exactly what the car was with a hatch. To me it was a practical 7 series. X4 is much sportier, amazing that it sits higher but handles like a sports car. Bmw gets copied on every car they make , and it always trickles down through every manufacture.
Love My 5GT!
I opted for the European Delivery option and collected my new 550i GT in April 2010. The pics don't do it justice -- this car is a beauty. With the big twin turbo V8 this was fun to drive in Europe. We hit 130 on the Autobahn (OK, we were not trying hard enough). Drove through Liechtenstein through the Alps into Italy and across highway 10 along the Med -- this was a James Bond drive with windy roads in and out of tunnels. Super cool! The car was great throughout the trip. I loaded this baby with options. The heads-up display is fantastic especially when trying to navigate unfamiliar territory -- it makes a wrong turn much less likely. The new iDrive is way better than before too.
Not pretty but very capable
While I never cared for the styling of this car I think it was probably the most comfortable car we ever owned. Seats were great with excellent visibility. Drove the car from LA to Philly and would do that trip again - only in another GT. I have to sneak up on it in a parking lot, but once inside it is remarkably comfortable. Just routine maintenance, no surprises. Rear seats down there is quite a bit of space to haul stuff. Not wanting a crossover or SUV this is a great compromise.
535igt
The car is absolutely gorgeous. BMW knows how to capture the market with its beautiful design. The handling, interior and exterior design is flawless. I am glad going for a 5 series Gt as opposed to regular sedan for its aggressive looks. Can not say enough about it. By the way, it is a great family car.
