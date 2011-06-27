2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews
A sporty 4 door BMW with a great 440 ix engine!
A high performance, fun to drive, sporty BMW. A great mid size choice for a well handling, luxury car.
Best Car No one Knows About
This is an excellent company luxury car. Solid as a tank and fast. With sport handling packages this car hugs the road with ease and makes the driver feel very much in control. But be prepared to spend to get the many great options available.
Drop Dead Georgeous
This is easily one of the best looking cars on the road. It performs well across the board. I will say buying or leasing get the wheel/tire insurance. Its worth the money as I have gone through 3 tires and one wheel.
B's for BMW, electronics way too difficult to oper
Good looking car for a good price
Top modern design for the real world
I had room of these brillant designed cars...looks great...looks of room with hatchback...handles well... I had full M packages... and braking...did not order unnessary items...loved the cars and did 87,000 miles in short time
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe