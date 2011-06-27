  1. Home
2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
7 reviews
A sporty 4 door BMW with a great 440 ix engine!

Bob D., 11/04/2018
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

A high performance, fun to drive, sporty BMW. A great mid size choice for a well handling, luxury car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Car No one Knows About

Joe Mac, 05/18/2019
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is an excellent company luxury car. Solid as a tank and fast. With sport handling packages this car hugs the road with ease and makes the driver feel very much in control. But be prepared to spend to get the many great options available.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Drop Dead Georgeous

Chris, 07/21/2019
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is easily one of the best looking cars on the road. It performs well across the board. I will say buying or leasing get the wheel/tire insurance. Its worth the money as I have gone through 3 tires and one wheel.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
B's for BMW, electronics way too difficult to oper

Ralph, 03/05/2019
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Good looking car for a good price

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Top modern design for the real world

Thomas Fraser, 02/22/2019
440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had room of these brillant designed cars...looks great...looks of room with hatchback...handles well... I had full M packages... and braking...did not order unnessary items...loved the cars and did 87,000 miles in short time

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
