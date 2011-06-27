2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews

A sporty 4 door BMW with a great 440 ix engine! Bob D. , 11/04/2018 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful A high performance, fun to drive, sporty BMW. A great mid size choice for a well handling, luxury car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car No one Knows About Joe Mac , 05/18/2019 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is an excellent company luxury car. Solid as a tank and fast. With sport handling packages this car hugs the road with ease and makes the driver feel very much in control. But be prepared to spend to get the many great options available. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Drop Dead Georgeous Chris , 07/21/2019 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is easily one of the best looking cars on the road. It performs well across the board. I will say buying or leasing get the wheel/tire insurance. Its worth the money as I have gone through 3 tires and one wheel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

B's for BMW, electronics way too difficult to oper Ralph , 03/05/2019 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Good looking car for a good price Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse