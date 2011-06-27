2020 BMW 3 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
3 Series Sedan
M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,463*
Total Cash Price
$44,352
M340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,209*
Total Cash Price
$59,570
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,581*
Total Cash Price
$61,310
330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,277*
Total Cash Price
$43,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 3 Series Sedan M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,034
|$1,071
|$5,004
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$745
|$3,868
|$3,006
|$7,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,818
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,985
|Financing
|$2,385
|$1,919
|$1,420
|$888
|$321
|$6,933
|Depreciation
|$9,572
|$5,337
|$4,359
|$4,886
|$4,270
|$28,423
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,130
|$9,729
|$9,075
|$13,432
|$12,096
|$60,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 3 Series Sedan M340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,254
|$1,297
|$1,343
|$1,389
|$1,439
|$6,721
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$5,195
|$4,037
|$10,233
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,441
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,666
|Financing
|$3,203
|$2,577
|$1,907
|$1,193
|$432
|$9,312
|Depreciation
|$12,856
|$7,168
|$5,855
|$6,562
|$5,735
|$38,176
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,665
|$13,067
|$12,189
|$18,042
|$16,247
|$81,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 3 Series Sedan 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,290
|$1,335
|$1,382
|$1,430
|$1,481
|$6,917
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,029
|$5,347
|$4,155
|$10,531
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,513
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,744
|Financing
|$3,297
|$2,652
|$1,963
|$1,228
|$444
|$9,584
|Depreciation
|$13,231
|$7,377
|$6,026
|$6,754
|$5,902
|$39,291
|Fuel
|$1,967
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$2,214
|$10,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,298
|$13,449
|$12,545
|$18,568
|$16,721
|$83,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 3 Series Sedan 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$947
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,050
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$730
|$3,792
|$2,947
|$7,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,782
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,946
|Financing
|$2,338
|$1,881
|$1,392
|$871
|$315
|$6,797
|Depreciation
|$9,384
|$5,232
|$4,274
|$4,790
|$4,186
|$27,866
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,814
|$9,538
|$8,897
|$13,169
|$11,859
|$59,277
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW 3 Series in Virginia is:not available
