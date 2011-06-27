  1. Home
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/474.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Navigation Systemyes
Non Sport Seats for Luxury Packageyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front head room41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight4010 lbs.
Gross weight5035 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload920 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Dakota Oyster/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles