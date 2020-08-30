Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia

Located 16 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2018 Dodge Challenger R/T White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 20' x 9.0' Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Hectic Mesh Interior Accents, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Leather Interior Group, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 24G R/T Scat Pack, Rear Parking Sensors, Scat Pack Appearance Group (Int/Ext), Scat Pack Stripe. RWD SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Odometer is 13545 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDZFJXJH209219

Stock: J196707A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-28-2020