Dodge Coupes for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$56,950Est. Loan: $956/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Driver Convenience Group, harman/kardon Audio Group w/Subwoofer, Plus Package, Quick Order Package 24N R/T Scat Pack Widebody (3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, Leather Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, Wheels: 20" x 11.0" Devil's Rim Aluminum, and Widebody Competition Suspension), 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 230MM Rear Axle, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Red Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Rhombi 2-Pc Wheel Center Cap, Scat Pack Logo Houndstooth Seat, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, SRT Performance Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, and Variably intermittent wiperS. Octane Red Pearlcoat 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack WIDEBODY RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ6LH178702
Stock: D9755
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$58,360Est. Loan: $983/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
50th Anniversary Limited Edition (DISC) (Body Color Shaker Hood Scoop, MOPAR Shaker Hood, and Underhood Shaker Decal), Driver Convenience Group (Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection and High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps), Dynamics Package (Brembo 6-Pot Fixed Front Caliper Brakes and Leather Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel), harman/kardon Audio Group w/Subwoofer (Surround Sound), Quick Order Package 24T R/T Scat Pack 50th Ann (3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, 50th Anniversary Spoiler Badge, 50th Illuminated Lit Air Catcher, Copper Weave Carbon Fiber Accents, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Gold School R/T Grille Badge, Ventilated Front Seats, and Wheels: 20" x 9.5" 50th Gold School), Technology Group (Auto High Beam Headlamp Control and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 230MM Rear Axle, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Adaptive Damping Suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), MOPAR Black Hood Pin Kit, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Scat Pack Logo Houndstooth Seat, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suede Headliner, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, and Variably intermittent wiperS. F8 Green 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ1LH179613
Stock: D9754
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$39,865Est. Loan: $647/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blacktop Package (AWD Rhombi Black Badge, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, GT Black Grille Badge, Rear Black Spoiler, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, and Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Black Noise Painted), Cold Weather Group (180 Amp Alternator, Heated Front Seats, and Heated Steering Wheel), Driver Convenience Group (Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, and Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors), Quick Order Package 21J GT AWD, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Houndstooth Cloth Performance Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, and Variably intermittent wiperS. Pitch Black Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Challenger GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT18/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZKG1LH104551
Stock: D9633
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$55,474Est. Loan: $929/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Torred Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Challenger R/T Scat Pack, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $4850 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJXLH210468
Stock: J201743
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$35,384Est. Loan: $572/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $3050 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG2LH210945
Stock: J201756
Listed since: 08-27-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $3050 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG0LH210944
Stock: J201761
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$32,794Est. Loan: $525/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Smoke Show 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Challenger SE, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Cloth.Recent Arrival! 19/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $3050 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG0LH199136
Stock: J201625
Listed since: 08-04-2020
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $3050 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG4LH210946
Stock: J201758
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$32,794Est. Loan: $527/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Torred Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Challenger SE, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Cloth.Recent Arrival! 19/30 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $1000 - Labor Day Bonus Cash 39CLV. Exp. 08/31/2020 $3050 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG2LH199137
Stock: J201652
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$45,884Est. Loan: $762/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Torred Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Challenger R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $3750 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT6LH191702
Stock: J201591
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$94,259Est. Loan: $1,564/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Indigo Blue 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 SuperchargedRecent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $7970 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZL90LH118991
Stock: J201323
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$55,474Est. Loan: $926/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Pitch Black Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Challenger R/T Scat Pack, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Artificial Leather.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes. Price includes: $4850 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ7LH198361
Stock: J201663
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- ExteriorInterior39 mi awayHome delivery available*
$35,075Est. Loan: $567/mo
Marlow Motor - Front Royal / Virginia
Located 39 miles away from Ashburn, VA
The MARLOW PRICE is our lowest advertised price FOR ALL CUSTOMERS. You may qualify for additional incentives savings. Call us TODAY at 540-675-4126 to discuss ADDITIONAL SAVINGS that you may qualify for -
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG8LH169284
Stock: 20CG186
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack12,420 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$33,500$4,620 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 20' x 9.0' Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Hectic Mesh Interior Accents, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Leather Interior Group, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 24G R/T Scat Pack, Rear Parking Sensors, Scat Pack Appearance Group (Int/Ext), Scat Pack Stripe. RWD SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Odometer is 13545 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJXJH209219
Stock: J196707A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack7,202 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,500$4,682 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Pitch Black Clearcoat Dodge Certified, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM, WI-FI Hotspot, Blind Spot Cross Path Detection, Driver Convenience Group, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, SRT Performance Spoiler, Wheels: 20' x 9.0' Black Noise. RWD SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Odometer is 580 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ7KH632714
Stock: 000J9133
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 105,974 miles8 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,595$3,156 Below Market
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933This Dodge Challenger R/T is in a very good condition, & has:Clean Carfax with no accident nor damage reported.NavigationLeatherSunRoofLovely Red on Black ColorK&N Intake & much more to tell, must come & see
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT3EH163613
Stock: 2006628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 10,350 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$50,000$4,032 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Pitch Black Clearcoat Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Sirius XM, Front Rear Heated Seats, Satin Black Aluminum Hood with Functional Vents $1,995, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Brass Monkey SRT Forged. RWD 6.2L V8 Supercharged Odometer is 8643 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZC99GH112113
Stock: 000J9247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 50,099 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500$4,651 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG9CH252345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.