Scion Coupes for Sale Near Me
- 54,794 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995$411 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14D2725686
Stock: DC119695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,185 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
Not Listed
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA1XF9705310
Stock: DC119707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,028 miles3 mi awayTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
Stohlman Subaru of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA10F9700911
Stock: H01297A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 111,024 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14D1717612
Stock: MAX18669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 66,825 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11D2701460
Stock: MAX18642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 92,000 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15D2711523
Stock: MAX18416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 130,580 miles19 mi away
$12,950
Kargar Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15D1728554
Stock: KMM2908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 27,630 miles289 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$21,998
CarMax East Haven - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - East Haven / Connecticut
Located 289 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA10F8704897
Stock: 19223702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,394 miles241 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$20,998
CarMax Greenville NC - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Winterville / North Carolina
Located 241 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16G9703992
Stock: 19166480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,697 miles580 mi awayShips to 20147*
$21,998
CarMax Glencoe (Edens Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Glencoe / Illinois
Located 580 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19G8702521
Stock: 18612156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2014 Scion FR-S71,806 miles609 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFree home delivery available*
$16,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
Located 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13E8704925
Stock: 2000647218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 55,325 miles2,253 mi awayShips to 20147*
$18,998
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
Located 2,253 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA12D1718676
Stock: 19355554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,879 miles930 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$19,998
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
Located 930 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16F8701664
Stock: 19102182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,938 miles54 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips free to 20147*
$16,998
CarMax Fredericksburg - Now Open - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 54 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15D2703504
Stock: 19293307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,089 miles2,052 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$15,998
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
Located 2,052 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18D2720068
Stock: 19348005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,611 miles2,383 mi awayShips to 20147*
$18,998
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
Located 2,383 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA1XG8703130
Stock: 19145084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,380 miles2,271 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFree home delivery available*
$15,990
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
Located 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18D2702282
Stock: 2000619315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.