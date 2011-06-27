Vehicle overview

The 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports seems trapped between two disparate worlds. In traditional Bentley fashion, it has all of the luxury trappings, but in a departure from pampered opulence, it also attempts to stand with high-performance exotic sports cars. In the end, it seems that too many compromises were made on each end of the spectrum.

The "regular" Continental GT is already a potent performer in its own right, reaching 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph. The Supersports surpasses it with sharper handling, 0-60-mph acceleration in 3.8 seconds and a max speed of 204 mph. Impressive numbers, indeed, but one has to question these performance gains in the face of a $77,000 premium. And the Supersports cost is not just monetary.

In order to save weight, Bentley removed the backseats (their usefulness was questionable anyway) and firmed up the suspension tuning to the point that it may be jarring for some -- even for more performance-minded drivers. The manually operated seats may also be a letdown for some, as would be the outdated infotainment interface. Furthermore, it's fairly likely that the next Continental Supersports will adopt many of the 2012 Continental GT's improvements.

The prospect of purchasing "last year's" Bentley may be enough to nudge buyers in the direction of true exotic sports cars. The 2011 Aston Martin DBS is similarly priced and offers a more balanced blend of luxury and performance. The 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia is marginally less expensive and offers more agility, as do the McLaren MP4-12C and 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. And there's always the stalwart 2011 Porsche 911 lineup, with a wide spectrum of performance to fit a variety of tastes.