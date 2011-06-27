  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Continental GT
5(75%)4(17%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Write a review
See all Continental GTS for sale
List Price
$34,999
Used Continental GT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bentley Continental GT

Larry W, 07/09/2007
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Fantastic and reliable car. Fun to drive. Very fast with excellent handling. It is beautiful inside and out. An every day car with class. In almost 3 years of daily driving, no problems.

Report Abuse

Awesome Car

bentley lover, 10/17/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Best car i everd owned. IF you have the money and your in the market for a coupe this is definately the car for you. Very fun to drive especially in a open road where you can really open it up.

Report Abuse

Best Car Ever!

Normboat, 10/16/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The most unbelievable vehicle I have ever driven, much less owned. It makes most other cars toy-like, and shows the marked difference between cars. Blows away others. A true wonder of the combination of engineering and luxury.

Report Abuse

Bentley Cont GT

Bentley Auto Fanatic, 07/05/2004
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Although the styling is very attractive, I am disappointed with the interior finishes as there is rattling and squeaking from the interior. The knobs/switches are rather cheesy considering the Bentley name and price of the car. Also the car has too much of a heavy feel on turns.

Report Abuse

Bently Continental GT

bentlyguy97, 10/21/2004
5 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car is amazing. To anyone looking to purchase such a luxary car that still performs, you will be very happy with this car. And to those of you that already have one all I can say is HAVE FUN!!!!!!!!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Continental GTS for sale

Related Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles