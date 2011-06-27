Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT Consumer Reviews
Bentley Continental GT
Fantastic and reliable car. Fun to drive. Very fast with excellent handling. It is beautiful inside and out. An every day car with class. In almost 3 years of daily driving, no problems.
Awesome Car
Best car i everd owned. IF you have the money and your in the market for a coupe this is definately the car for you. Very fun to drive especially in a open road where you can really open it up.
Best Car Ever!
The most unbelievable vehicle I have ever driven, much less owned. It makes most other cars toy-like, and shows the marked difference between cars. Blows away others. A true wonder of the combination of engineering and luxury.
Bentley Cont GT
Although the styling is very attractive, I am disappointed with the interior finishes as there is rattling and squeaking from the interior. The knobs/switches are rather cheesy considering the Bentley name and price of the car. Also the car has too much of a heavy feel on turns.
Bently Continental GT
This car is amazing. To anyone looking to purchase such a luxary car that still performs, you will be very happy with this car. And to those of you that already have one all I can say is HAVE FUN!!!!!!!!
