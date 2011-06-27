Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed Consumer Reviews

Excellent rocket but not so practical Gujju_Power , 03/20/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Owned tons of expensive cars, by far the easiest to drive with a powerful engine to boot. Excellent styling inside and out. It is like a rocket ship. People slow down to take pictures using their cell phones. But, yes, there is a but because when you spend $200,000 you expect the car to play MP3 CDs, don't expect rattling sounds from the headboard, and chirping sounds from the child safety clam in rear seat. You expect the car to be totally unique but not. It is uses the EXACT same technology as a VW Touareg I had owned. Check it. Side panels vibrate when radio is loud. The road noise is terrible. Worth the money as other cars like lambo and Ferrari not user friendly and cannot be driven daily. Report Abuse

Performance and comfort Jeremy , 04/02/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Continental GT is an exotic car that can actually be driven everyday. The Speed takes it up notch. Even faster and the optional carbon ceramic brakes are pricey, but offer stunning stopping power. (The brakes also offer no noise, no brake dust, much lighter weight and will last for 180,000 miles!) An elegant exterior and the interior sets a new standard in quality and detailing.

Best car ever! Robert Reams , 11/03/2016 2dr Coupe AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My forever car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Once Upon a Time... Steven , 07/31/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful She's Breathtaking, Stunning, Exotic, Sexy, Fun, Powerful, Plush, Elegant, Touches your Soul, Beautiful Coming or Going and what a sound she makes ... need I say more?