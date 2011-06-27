Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed Consumer Reviews
Excellent rocket but not so practical
Owned tons of expensive cars, by far the easiest to drive with a powerful engine to boot. Excellent styling inside and out. It is like a rocket ship. People slow down to take pictures using their cell phones. But, yes, there is a but because when you spend $200,000 you expect the car to play MP3 CDs, don't expect rattling sounds from the headboard, and chirping sounds from the child safety clam in rear seat. You expect the car to be totally unique but not. It is uses the EXACT same technology as a VW Touareg I had owned. Check it. Side panels vibrate when radio is loud. The road noise is terrible. Worth the money as other cars like lambo and Ferrari not user friendly and cannot be driven daily.
Performance and comfort
The Continental GT is an exotic car that can actually be driven everyday. The Speed takes it up notch. Even faster and the optional carbon ceramic brakes are pricey, but offer stunning stopping power. (The brakes also offer no noise, no brake dust, much lighter weight and will last for 180,000 miles!) An elegant exterior and the interior sets a new standard in quality and detailing.
Best car ever!
My forever car!
Once Upon a Time...
She's Breathtaking, Stunning, Exotic, Sexy, Fun, Powerful, Plush, Elegant, Touches your Soul, Beautiful Coming or Going and what a sound she makes ... need I say more?
Arrive in style
The Continental GT Speed which I own is a somewhat rough ride on irregular surfaces like we have in New Jersey because of our rough winters. I presume that this is because it is set up for extremely high speeds on 20" rims and P-Zeros. Nothing smoother on smooth highway surfaces. Unbelievable power and smoothness. Car doesn't really wake up until 92 mph when the airfoil on the back deck automatically pops up and you can actually feel the car squat down. Really more power than you could ever need. Regular Continental GT probably a better choice unless you are a macho man or want to take it to the track for some kicks and blow away the Porsches and Ferraris while riding in supreme luxury listening to the best stereo you ever heard in a car with the A/C on full blast.
