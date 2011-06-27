  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  4. Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Continental Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$170,990
See Continental Flying Spur Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$170,990
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$170,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$170,990
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$170,990
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$170,990
diversity antennayes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$170,990
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$170,990
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$170,990
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$170,990
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
automaticyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$170,990
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$170,990
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5456 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length208.9 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$170,990
Exterior Colors
  • Granite
  • Sandstone
  • Paint to Color From Arnage Range
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Paint to Match Customer Specification
  • Neptune
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Beluga
  • Diamond Black
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Lake
  • Silver Tempest
  • Chestnut
  • Midnight Emerald
  • St. James' Red
  • Umbrian Red
  • Moonbeam
  • Cypress
Interior Colors
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Ochre, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Nautic Blue, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Portofino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$170,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$170,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$170,990
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental Flying Spur Inventory

Related Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles