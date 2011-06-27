  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi RS 4 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2008 RS 4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$81,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$81,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)199.2/315.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$81,900
Torque317 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$81,900
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$81,900
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$81,900
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyes
cargo netyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$81,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$81,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,900
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room45.1 in.
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$81,900
Front track61.4 in.
Length179.3 in.
Curb weight4068 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$81,900
Exterior Colors
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Mugello Blue Pearl Effect
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Imola Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Silver, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$81,900
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/35R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$81,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$81,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
