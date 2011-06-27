2020 Audi Q3 Consumer Reviews

Great handling, nice car overall, but… JohnBoy from Chicago , 01/18/2020 S line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful In summary, this is a great handling car that has me scratching my head sometimes and saying why did they do something this way. Whereas all of the Japanese cars I have owned have been very intuitive and everything worked as expected, I can't say the same about the 2020 Audi Q3. Pros: Burns regular gas, handling is solid and secure, good acceleration and braking, roomy interior is laid out nicely for a smaller SUV, touch screen, the transmission is smooth and responsive, seats are good, looks nice. Cons: Remote start not available for cold weather warm-up, 2 driver memory seat only on prestige model, many features like tripometer are only available via confusing steering wheel buttons that require multiple steps to view, infotainment (radio, nav) system occasionally locks up and I need to turn the car off to reset, can't lock the car without having key in hand, no dedicated radio presets (common in all cars now), need to turn on rear window defogger and heated mirrors separately, takes some getting used to finding things that are normally easy to find on other cars, no mobile phone APP for this model. I like the car a lot and would buy this car again, but it takes some time to get used to and some things should be changed on future models. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Cute, quality and sporty Audi Girl , 04/25/2020 S line Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) This is a great SUV , its comfortable, quick and loaded with quality. Looked at the XC40 and the interior can not compare with the Q3, the Tech system on the Q3 is much more user friendly too. Lastly there is an actual arm rest the moves and works unlike so many others. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love our Q3 CapeOKW56 , 01/20/2020 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) We've had our 2020 Q3 for a couple of months and it is certainly a step up from our previous Fords. It rides and handles extremely well, just rock solid, and has plenty of power around town and on the highway. The tech is outstanding and the B&O sound system is awesome. As for the gas mileage, don't believe the negative numbers. Our salesman told us that Audi underestimates the mileage and he was right. We're getting 30.5 mpg on the highway and averaging 25.5 mpg all around. And, that's on Regular gas, not Premium that the other brands require. We're looking forward to the next few years with our Q3 and then another Audi after that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Q3 very nice vehicle Sandra , 03/01/2020 S line Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) We have had our 2020 Q3 for 2 weeks now. So far we are very pleased with our choice of the Q3. We purchased the Prestige model. The reason for not giving this vehicle 5 stars as I really think the Prestige model should have been equipped with memory seats and Audi Connect for emergencies. We discovered just before our purchase that this vehicle was lacking those two items which we assumed would be on the Prestige model. The car is fun to drive and the ride is great. Other reviews state the pickup on the car is slow. We disagree. Pickup is fine. No issues to date.