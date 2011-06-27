  1. Home
Used 1992 Audi 80 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG2018
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm140 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.176.3 in.
Curb weight2906 lbs.3086 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.8.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height54.8 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base100.2 in.99.9 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Azurite Blue
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
