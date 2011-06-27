Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide Consumer Reviews

Mike Tierney , 02/03/2016 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 6A)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The height, length and width proportions are exceptional. The interior is spacious (back seat is a little tight but works well) and beautifully crafted. I have had this car for over four years with no problems except a minor exhaust part. I have about 21000 miles of driving pleasure. It is beautiful to look at, has fantastic pipes and drives wonderfully. I bought the car used with 3500 miles. I have had my Rapide for five years and it is an outstanding vehicle. 23000 fun miles. No problems at all. Update 2/17. Car is still the best. It looks great and is a fun car to drive. Dynamic looks will keep it fresh for years to come. Prices have come down to a very affordable level. Still a magnificent car. Admirers always think it is a new model. Few people are familiar with the Rapide so that may be why it is thought of as a new model. Update 2/18. I like the car better than ever. It continues to perform wonderfully and it looks great. Prices for 2011, 2012 models are very reasonable. Update 2/19. No change. It is still the best looking car on the road. And the exhaust tone blows everything away. It is the envy of all the valets. Update 8/19. After owning this car for 8 years, I still enjoy every aspect of it. Absolutely no issues other than TPS system failure. I did buy new tires so I am not too concerned about monitoring the pressure.