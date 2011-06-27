  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin Rapide
  4. Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Rapide
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Rapides for sale
List Price Estimate
$60,581 - $84,564
Used Rapide for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

The best proportions of any car since XKE

Mike Tierney, 02/03/2016
4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The height, length and width proportions are exceptional. The interior is spacious (back seat is a little tight but works well) and beautifully crafted. I have had this car for over four years with no problems except a minor exhaust part. I have about 21000 miles of driving pleasure. It is beautiful to look at, has fantastic pipes and drives wonderfully. I bought the car used with 3500 miles. I have had my Rapide for five years and it is an outstanding vehicle. 23000 fun miles. No problems at all. Update 2/17. Car is still the best. It looks great and is a fun car to drive. Dynamic looks will keep it fresh for years to come. Prices have come down to a very affordable level. Still a magnificent car. Admirers always think it is a new model. Few people are familiar with the Rapide so that may be why it is thought of as a new model. Update 2/18. I like the car better than ever. It continues to perform wonderfully and it looks great. Prices for 2011, 2012 models are very reasonable. Update 2/19. No change. It is still the best looking car on the road. And the exhaust tone blows everything away. It is the envy of all the valets. Update 8/19. After owning this car for 8 years, I still enjoy every aspect of it. Absolutely no issues other than TPS system failure. I did buy new tires so I am not too concerned about monitoring the pressure.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Rapides for sale

Related Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles