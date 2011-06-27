  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$189,900
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower542 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$189,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Interior Jewelry Pack - Satin Dark Chromeyes
DB Elegance Packageyes
Indulgence Packageyes
Interior Jewelry Pack - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Trim w/Dark Satin Chromeyes
Exterior Pack - Gloss Black Upperyes
1913 Specification Packageyes
Exterior Pack - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Upperyes
Exterior Pack - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Loweryes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$189,900
800 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$189,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$189,900
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Seatbelt - Tanyes
Floor Mats - Leather Boundyes
Seatbelts - Graphiteyes
Seatbelts - Mochayes
Headlining - Leatheryes
Steering Wheel - Monotone Heated Sportyes
Steering Wheel - Duotone Heated Comfortyes
Seat Detailing - Mirrored Stitchingyes
Metal/Composite Extended Trimyes
Umbrella & Holderyes
Seatbelts - Redyes
Trunk Carpet - Match to Cabinyes
Convenience - Aston Martin Designer Keyyes
Carpet - Contemporaryyes
Wood Extended Trimyes
Leather - Q Exclusiveyes
Sill Plaques - Anodized Aluminum w/Personalizationyes
Floor Mats - Heavy Pile Leather Boundyes
Seatbelt - Ivoryyes
Leather - Contemporaryyes
Seat Detailing - Contrast Stitchingyes
Headlining - Alcantarayes
Leather - Special/Metallicsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$189,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,900
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Wheel Center Caps - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Gloss Black Side Ventyes
Silver Brake Calipers - Q Satin Silveryes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Exterior Badging - Delete Polished Chrome Scriptyes
Summer Tiresyes
Paint Protection Film - Deleteyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orangeyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
22" Ribbon - Satin Black and Bronze Diamond Turnedyes
Paint Protection Film - Extendedyes
22" Ribbon Wheels - Gloss Graphite Diamond Turnedyes
22" Sport Wheels - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blueyes
Paint - Q Satinyes
Paint - Q Specialyes
Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Black Script and Wing Badgingyes
Paint - Q Exclusiveyes
Smoked Taillightsyes
Red Taillightsyes
Wheel Center Caps - Q 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fiberyes
Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Aston Martin Wing and Scriptyes
22" Sport Wheels - Satin Blackyes
Paint - AML Specialyes
Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Side Ventyes
22" Ribbon - Satin Black Diamond Turnedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orangeyes
Hood Blades - Satin Chromeyes
Hood Blades - Gloss Blackyes
Underhood - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Redyes
2" Receiver Tow Baryes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Angle of departure24.3 degrees
Length198.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5940 lbs.
Curb weight4940 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Ceramic Blue
  • Cumberland Grey
  • AM Heritage Racing Green
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Stirling Green
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Satin Volcano Red
  • China Grey
  • Satin Yellow Tang
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Satin Morning Frost White
  • Yellow Tang
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Intense Blue
  • Satin Concours Blue
  • Satin Titanium Silver
  • Lime Essence
  • Scintilla Silver
  • Marron Black
  • Satin Scintilla Silver
  • Elwood Blue
  • Kermit Green
  • Platinum White
  • Flugplatz Blue
  • Frosted Glass Yellow
  • Royal Indigo
  • Lightning Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Cosmos Orange
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Divine Red
  • Lunar White
  • Blush Pearl
  • Liquid Crimson
  • Frosted Glass Blue
  • Clubsport White
  • Scorpus Red
  • Hyper Red
  • Golden Saffron
  • Satin Solar Bronze
  • Spirit Silver
  • Buckinghamshire Green
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Iridescent Emerald
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Arden Green
  • Concours Blue
  • Zaffre Blue
  • Morning Frost White
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Minotaur Green
  • White Stone
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Pentland Green
  • Stratus White
  • Xenon Grey
  • Silver Birch Provenance
  • Satin Xenon Grey
  • Dubonnet Rosso
  • Satin Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Red Oxide, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Arden Green Metallic, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, premium leather
  • Black Metallic, premium leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, premium leather
  • Vivid Red, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Cote D'Azure Blue, premium leather
  • Californian Poppy, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Oxford Tan, premium leather
  • Wolf Grey, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$189,900
All season tiresyes
22 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
325/35R Y tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$189,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

