2021 Aston Martin DBX Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|542 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Interior Jewelry Pack - Satin Dark Chrome
|yes
|DB Elegance Package
|yes
|Indulgence Package
|yes
|Interior Jewelry Pack - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Trim w/Dark Satin Chrome
|yes
|Exterior Pack - Gloss Black Upper
|yes
|1913 Specification Package
|yes
|Exterior Pack - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Upper
|yes
|Exterior Pack - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Lower
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|800 watts stereo output
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Seatbelt - Tan
|yes
|Floor Mats - Leather Bound
|yes
|Seatbelts - Graphite
|yes
|Seatbelts - Mocha
|yes
|Headlining - Leather
|yes
|Steering Wheel - Monotone Heated Sport
|yes
|Steering Wheel - Duotone Heated Comfort
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Mirrored Stitching
|yes
|Metal/Composite Extended Trim
|yes
|Umbrella & Holder
|yes
|Seatbelts - Red
|yes
|Trunk Carpet - Match to Cabin
|yes
|Convenience - Aston Martin Designer Key
|yes
|Carpet - Contemporary
|yes
|Wood Extended Trim
|yes
|Leather - Q Exclusive
|yes
|Sill Plaques - Anodized Aluminum w/Personalization
|yes
|Floor Mats - Heavy Pile Leather Bound
|yes
|Seatbelt - Ivory
|yes
|Leather - Contemporary
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Headlining - Alcantara
|yes
|Leather - Special/Metallics
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Wheel Center Caps - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Gloss Black Side Vent
|yes
|Silver Brake Calipers - Q Satin Silver
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Red
|yes
|Exterior Badging - Delete Polished Chrome Script
|yes
|Summer Tires
|yes
|Paint Protection Film - Delete
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Grey
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Black
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orange
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Yellow
|yes
|22" Ribbon - Satin Black and Bronze Diamond Turned
|yes
|Paint Protection Film - Extended
|yes
|22" Ribbon Wheels - Gloss Graphite Diamond Turned
|yes
|22" Sport Wheels - Gloss Black Diamond Turned
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blue
|yes
|Paint - Q Satin
|yes
|Paint - Q Special
|yes
|Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Black Script and Wing Badging
|yes
|Paint - Q Exclusive
|yes
|Smoked Taillights
|yes
|Red Taillights
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps - Q 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Aston Martin Wing and Script
|yes
|22" Sport Wheels - Satin Black
|yes
|Paint - AML Special
|yes
|Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Side Vent
|yes
|22" Ribbon - Satin Black Diamond Turned
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orange
|yes
|Hood Blades - Satin Chrome
|yes
|Hood Blades - Gloss Black
|yes
|Underhood - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Red
|yes
|2" Receiver Tow Bar
|yes
|Paint - Contemporary
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Angle of departure
|24.3 degrees
|Length
|198.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5940 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4940 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|Angle of approach
|22.2 degrees
|Height
|66.1 in.
|Wheel base
|120.5 in.
|Width
|78.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|All season tires
|yes
|22 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|325/35R Y tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the DBX
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$189,900
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2021 Aston Martin DBX Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020