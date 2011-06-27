  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  4. Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Stelvio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,495
See Stelvio Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,495
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.8/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,495
Torque306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,495
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,495
Ti Sport Performance Packageyes
Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Packageyes
Ti Sport Quick Order Package 22Syes
Driver Assistance Static Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,495
8 total speakersyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,495
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,495
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,495
Apple CarPlayyes
AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Navigation 8.8" Radioyes
Harman Kardon Premium Audioyes
Google Android Autoyes
Leather Dash & Upper Doorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,495
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room36.6 in.
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,495
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,495
Gloss Red Calipers w/White Scriptyes
Gloss Yellow Calipers w/Black Scriptyes
Headlamp Washeryes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Trailer Tow Hitchyes
19" x 8.0" Sport 5-Hole Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Calipers w/White Scriptyes
Dual-Pane Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,495
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight4044 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,495
Exterior Colors
  • Basalto Brown Metallic
  • Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
  • Trofeo White Tri-Coat
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Stromboli Gray Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Alfa White
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, premium leather
  • Black/Chocolate, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,495
All season tiresyes
P255/45R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,495
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Stelvio Inventory

Related Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles