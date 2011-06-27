2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Consumer Reviews
Special car
One of the best handing drive when compared to the 3 series and C class that I owned previously. I got the sport ti with the sport suspension. The car has almost no body roll yet the ride felt very comfortable. Not overly stiff. I think Alfa did a great job with the suspension and power for the car.
Dream it and your there.....
It is a true pleasure to drive. It can make one forget a difficult 12 hour day at work, while enjoying the truly Fun driving experience every time one is in the drivers seat. Handling, is as if driver and the car are in the same . Acceleration in the Ti was excellent. Have not driven a Quadrifoglio.... could not even imagine that much power. The interior is very well designed. The driving wheel is responsive to the core. I was once again a young man driving this spectacular machine!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Lead foot
I leased this car last July 2018, after I turned in a BMW 328 X drive. The Alfa was 10 grand cheaper than another Beemer so I went for the Alfa. I'm shocked, this is really a fine vehicle with one exception the front license plate frame it's mounted on the drive side upper part of the bumper and it's the only place you can place it because of the "v" shape nose. {NY}. The only other item I don't care for is the gas gage it's a "line" with gas amount symbols next to it and it's not every large. My wife drives the car every day and she has no complaints she likes the car over the BMW or the MB 300 we had. The select drive is great the vehicle has fast response time I would dare to say the handling is up there with my 2011 grand sport corvette. The car handles in the snow great . The rear seating area is small but I don't care I don't sat back there. Overall the car was 2 grand more than a Chevy Malibu LT we looked at and that was a no brainer folks. Car has had one recall no big deal software problem. I have no problem making my payment every month for this vehicle very pleased. We live in the woods in upstate N.Y. so we have to drive everywhere and we have no after toughs about this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Best car I ever owned
3 years of bliss and flawless driving. I don't think I will ever separate myself from this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful Car, Beautiful Drive
This car is absolutely beautiful inside and out. Mine is rosso red and tan interior. The car is amazing to drive. Pinpoint steering, especially in D mode and overall just plain fun. I've owned Audis, driven Mercedes and BMW. Nothing compares. One test drive and you'll understand what all the Alfa Romeo fuss is about. I'm sold.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
