Used 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Consumer Reviews

After shopping wagons the best was quite obvious. sodak555 , 03/15/2012 27 of 27 people found this review helpful After shopping the A4, 3-Series, and C-class wagons, the TSX Sport Wagon prevailed as the most value laden of the four. The tech package model has features not even available on the other three and fully loaded is lower priced out the door than the others. The Audi seemed to depreciate really fast based on preowned prices that i saw. Acura maintenance and repair costs are lower than the Bimmer and Merc. The four cylinder makes the Sport Wagon quick while still getting good mileage. The volvo available seemed too small in comparison to the others, especially for the price.

The best car you'll never see on the road! Kurt , 11/22/2015 Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Know that you belong to an exclusive club that found this hidden automotive jewel among the many boring crossovers and smaller SUVs. When I started looking for something with more "practicality" I wanted something fun to drive like my Mazda Miata and the comfort of my wife's Jaguar, I stopped at the Acura dealer after seeing a TSX Wagon blow past me on the highway. One test drive and I was sold. NO REGRETS! Handles like a sports car, the 2.4 twin cam I-Vtec sreams to 7,000 rpm and with the paddle shifters you can have additional fun. The heated leather seats combined with the Tech Package and sound system make trips a breeze. Has more c/f of luggage space than many medium SUVs. We haul bikes, skis, dogs and grandchildren with speed, grace and comfort. Honda/Acura reliability, styling way better than the sedan....what a deal! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car for the times! mercruizer , 06/11/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Had a 2005 Mazda6 wagon before. Wanted either a wagon or crossover with good handling and mileage. Drove the Tiguan, Jetta, CRV, and 3-series. Most of the crossovers drive "okay", car-like but detached handling and so-so mileage. BMW had lousy standard equipment, and the Jetta was nice but a little narrow (coming from a midsize Mazda). The TSX was perfect sized and I am getting 31-34 MPG on trips! Passed on the TECH package (have my own Nav)to keep the price reasonable. Standard stereo is very good( I sell Home Electronics). The standard equipment on the TSX is amazing and is great value compared to other midsize offerings. The 4 cylinder is efficient and powerful.

Acura TSX should be a best-seller kurtr2828 , 09/07/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It's early September '13 and I must like this car, because I've put nearly 8,000 miles on it since purchasing it April 5. I can't understand why this car isn't more popular: It's the right size, with more cargo space (and higher reliability) than the Audi A4 wagon. It's fun to drive, and offers great mileage. I considered a 2014 Mazda 6, but needed something I could haul my bicycle in. Also considered Subaru Outback, but they are like bellybuttons--everyone has one. I must travel more than 100 miles to the nearest dealer, but I have no regrets. Great car. I seldom see others like it on the road. Wish I saw more of 'em.