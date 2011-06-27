Used 2016 Acura RLX Consumer Reviews

outstanding car hondahound , 08/04/2016 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We bought this car about a month ago and it was certainly the most expensive car we've ever purchased. We did wind up test driving basically every car at the Acura dealership as well as checked out comprable Lexus sedans as well as the Accord (our historical default choice). Now that we've driven the car for about 5 weeks, our intial impression: its fantastic! I deliberately left the "value" category blank as its certainly in a very different class than other cars we've purchased in the past. (Frankly we'd consider that the Accord is a great "value".) Thus far, we've been thrilled with the RLX Hybrid. Its comfortable for long and short rides, quite sporty and, when driven a bit aggressively/sport mode, will certainly demand the driver's attention to keep the shiny side up. The safety features are amazing (CMBS,LKAS, etc). The safety features as well as the tech features did require some a bit of study, but now I find it very intuitive. Overall an outstanig car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Forbes writer is an idiot. This car is awesome Nick N , 08/01/2016 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 34 of 39 people found this review helpful First, any "Expert" that is paid to write an article about a car should have to drive one of the cars for a month, then write their opinion. This clown who was an independent writer for Forbes, says the 2016 Acura RLX is one of the worst 10 cars to buy. Seriously? A 5 Star safety rating in every category, phenomenal company (Acura makes a lemon?) incredibly smooth, quiet, has great acceleration, is sexy, sleek, but doesn't have the perception as a racecar like a BMW ( had one, and it sucked, unless you LIKE being in the repair shop all the time), so it gets hammered before it is even proven? This Acura RLX is so fun to drive, whether a short jaunt or a multiple hour trip, it is outstanding in spite of what a non-owner tries to tell you. Expect to but it $10K under MSRP. The technology package is nice, the visibility is great, and I'd rather have a DEPENDABLE, SAFE car like this than a slightly faster BMW that will break down, or Mercedes (Turbo charged 4 cylinders are stupid if you want a car long-term) sedan unless you buy 500. Acura has a reputation as dependable and reliable, and this is still true. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ordered My Second RLX! Acura Enthusiast , 12/28/2016 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This is a very underrated car. I just ordered my second RLX after finishing a three-year lease. Initially, I was quite surprised at how much I liked this car. It has comfort, value, a killer stereo, reliability, and quality materials throughout. Unfortunately, Acura has chosen not to aggressively market this model. That's too bad, because it's a real jewel! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Electric Motors Accelerate Schmooooooth!!!! GaryN , 02/08/2016 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 19 of 24 people found this review helpful Overall very satisfied with this purchase. Currently at 29k miles. No major glitches. Controls are intuitive and easy to master. However, Playing XM stations are glitchy and very slow to load, for scrolling; as are obtaining music from your USB FlashDrive. Push Button shifting, especially reverse, is slow to engage (1+ sec) on press of accelerator. Hybrid system is absolutely awesome, but comes with sacrifice of trunk space. Engine is very quiet when switching between electric motors and engine running; transfers between each completely unnoticed except for the RPM needle moving, ......this hybrid is much different than those gas saving German models which "die" at a stop sign, then restart. Very comfortable and rides well. Power distribution lives up to the "rides on rails" marketing motto. Controls are within ergonomic arm reach, very well thought out. Remains a comfortable and joy to drive. Sport mode is a definite power boost with intelligent tranny reset Would definitely buy again, and recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse