  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90
  4. 2020 Volvo V90
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Volvo V90 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 V90
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all V90s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$51,450
Save as much as $4,449
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Styles upon styles,Upon styles is what I have

Badcyclist , 07/08/2020
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car ticks all of the boxes. Lots of room for cargo I’m a package that maximizes comfort. My only gripe is that the T5 model that I have, while sufficiently powered, does not provide that “it” factor to the performance hound in me. That said, in a luxury wagon, I am not sure if I really need that and this car is perfectly sufficient to rack up speeding violations at any rate. Volvo accessories are unnecessarily expensive, which is a bummer, but if you are buying a Volvo and not expecting that, then you are kind of a Dufus anyway. All things considered, this may be the best family car on the market. Also... this survey sucks, as it didn’t give me the option to select the T5 model that I have, only the T6. Maybe edmunds could throw me down the extra scratch for the T6. An additional 70hp, while totally unnecessary, would be quite fun and well received on my end.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volvo V90
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us
Write a review
See all V90s for sale

Related 2020 Volvo V90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars