2020 Volvo V90 Consumer Reviews
Styles upon styles,Upon styles is what I have
This car ticks all of the boxes. Lots of room for cargo I’m a package that maximizes comfort. My only gripe is that the T5 model that I have, while sufficiently powered, does not provide that “it” factor to the performance hound in me. That said, in a luxury wagon, I am not sure if I really need that and this car is perfectly sufficient to rack up speeding violations at any rate. Volvo accessories are unnecessarily expensive, which is a bummer, but if you are buying a Volvo and not expecting that, then you are kind of a Dufus anyway. All things considered, this may be the best family car on the market. Also... this survey sucks, as it didn’t give me the option to select the T5 model that I have, only the T6. Maybe edmunds could throw me down the extra scratch for the T6. An additional 70hp, while totally unnecessary, would be quite fun and well received on my end.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
