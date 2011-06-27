  1. Home
Used 2000 Volvo V70 XC SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.4/411.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.
Length186.2 in.
Curb weight3774 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Black
  • Green Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe/Taupe
  • Graphite
