Used 1999 Volvo V70 GLT Features & Specs

More about the 1999 V70
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.2/447.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length186.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3402 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • White
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Classic Red
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Ivory
  • Graphite
  • Light Taupe
