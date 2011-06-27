2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country Consumer Reviews
Most beautiful wagon on the market
Decided to switch out and upgrade after two reasonably utilitarian outbacks (2011 and a 2017). This is the most aesthetically attractive wagon in the world right now-- in my opinion. Car is tight, gets reasonable MPG-- averaging about as well as our 2017 outback but with 50% more power. Smaller but still very efficiently designed to maximize room. E.g., it's about 20 cubic feet less storage than the outback with seats down, but because the front seat slides further forward, I can easily fit my 7'-6" surfboard in the back-- which was a stretch for my Outback. Pano sunroof is gorgeous and standard. Interior is much nicer than the Outback, much tighter fit and finish. No issues so far with about 6K miles. Only minor electrical gremlin is the driver mirror appears to randomly adjust itself sometimes when the car starts. I wasn't a fan of the driver computer initially but after a few days it becomes intuitive and is much better than the new Outback. Also engine can be a little rougher than say an Audi or X3, and perhaps even the new Outback XT, but still pretty quiet and a tranquil drive overall. Subaru dealer was very rude and unmotivated about selling us a new Outback when our 2017 lease expired, so we got a great lease deal with OC Volvo for less than the price of an Outback XT. If you want something unique and more luxurious than an outback, v60 CC is it.
Wife Wanted an SUV, I wanted a Sedan
My wife wanted an SUV for utility and space. I wanted a sedan for it's better milage and handling - and not wanting to follow the herd to buy an SUV like so many others in the US. Since we had decided to change to a one-vehicle family, we needed to compromise. Then we found the 2020 V60 Cross Country. This car is everything that we both wanted. I never thought I'd be buying a station wagon, but one look at this sleek beauty and I wondered what I was concerned about. It handles great, both the exterior and interior are beautiful, the car handles well and even the gas mileage is very good.
Ready for anything
This is my second Volvo and first Cross Country. I learned to drive in a Volvo 245 wagon, so in a way, this is coming home. After years of owning Saabs (sedan and convertible), I switched to Volvo 5 years, picking up an AWD S60. It has been a great commuter car for me, but at times I felt constrained if I wanted to shop at Home Depot or Costco on my way home for work. My wife has driven the Grand Caravan, then Touareg and now Audi Q5s. The V60 CC is as capable a vehicle as you will find, albeit not as sporty as some. The seats are luxurious, and I never tire of sitting in them for a long drive--or just a quick hop. The three variants of driving experience--Eco, Comfort, and Dynamic provide different settings to suit your mood. Dynamic is my preferred for rush hour, but the vehicle is heavy enough that it really is not a "sport driving" vehicle. I'm still thinking about the Polestar optimization, but the $1600 upcharge gives me pause. Eco setting has best mileage, but has long slow shifts, so save it for when you are not in a hurry. The standard Comfort setting, on as default at start, is really a good all purpose driving experience. Fit and finish has been excellent. Complaints about little interior storage are valid, but as the usually sole occupant, it is ample. The standard stereo lacks some brightness and low range bass that I enjoyed on the Harmon Kardon system in my S60. If music is really important to your driving experience, I would recommend upgrading the sound system. Amazing safety gear--even automatically avoids collisions if I should start to change lanes and a care has moved into my blind spot. I bought my car in June 2020, when there were many incentives, so the price was quite good with 0% financing. I'm a Costco member, which really helped with the transaction experience and cost. Overall, a great vehicle for dealing with whatever mission you are going on, and wish to be comfortable to boot.
A luxurious Outback/SUV alternative
The Cross Country is a very satisfying package that feels just right. It is luxurious, comfortable and well made. It is not the fastest with the only available T5 engine, but still fast enough, and faster than the official numbers would have you believe. Handling is better than the SUVs I’ve had (2012 and 2018 Grand Cherokee), but more comfortable than the sports sedans (2015 BMW 335i, 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia).
Absolutely love our V60 cross country
Spent quite some time looking for small crossovers and wagon alternatives with an edge for safety, technology, and luxury and this car has not disappointed one bit. The Advance package with pilot assist is a joy when driving along the highway and has already saved our butts in crazy Seattle traffic a couple times, definitely worth it. The interior with the cross country pro package is extremely well appointed and by far the most comfortable car I’ve ever owned. Once you learn the central tablet layout and system it’s not a chore to quickly and effectively use it. Have about 5,000 miles on the odometer with 90% of it being city driving on poor roads and there’s no squeaks or rattles anywhere in the cabin. Driving this car is a calming experience in any traffic or weather, great ground clearance for getting to trail heads and ski resorts, and it gets a lot of looks as you just don’t see many wagons like this out in the wild; especially among a sea of bland crossovers and SUV’s. The T5 also has plenty of power to glide you efficiently to highway speeds and easy overtaking on mountain passes. If you’re looking you should pick one up, you won’t regret it.
