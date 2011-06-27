Used 2000 Volvo S40 Consumer Reviews
I Love This CAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I've seen a few others say bad thing and im sry to hear that mine has 157k on it and runns like a dream besides a few problems like to o2 sensor this car is great fast and fun to drive volvo as far a i know has always been known for building high quality cars that run 4 a long time with the proper care plus they are some of the safest as well i love my volvo hope you do to
Good Car
This car has been awesome. I bought it and did some work too it (400 dollars) and it lasted me a 4k round trip with no problems. I do know about all of the claims to infamy on here, like the battery not starting on the third day, you needed to reset the computer. The rough idle is either motor mounts (problem on all volvos) or ignition coils. The cup holder had to be put there because there was nowhere else to put it, if it was under the arm rest then the arm rest couldn't come down all the way. So there you have it, it is a good car and if you take care of it and know how to take care of the Swedish/Japanese beauty she will take care of you.
I'm gonna miss this car
i had this car for almost 4 years, and it was awesome. i love to drive fast and it always gave me that extra kick, i loved the interior and cant imagine how i would have gotten around in the rain without the "W" wet/winter mode button. the interior was ahead great; it had stuff that my friends brand new cars didnt,like heated and power leather seats. i never had too many problems with it, it had a temperamental check engine light but otherwise it was just a great first car to have. i ended up rolling it off a mountain(over 300ft down/out) and have no doubt in my mind that that car saved my life, i was literally able to walk out, and only have some minor problems with my shoulder.
worst investment I've ever made
I have had this car for 3 and 1/2 years and I have spent at least 5k on repairs. I bought it for about $3,800. I have nothing but problems from day one. I've had the engine rebuilt (blown head gasket), which was the most expensive. Had a massive oil leak, which took my mechanic boyfriend countless hours and dollars trying to fix. That was fixed... then on to the rest of the problems. Now, my favorite issue is that it revs when in drive, park, or neutral. It accelerates and decelerates all by it self if my foot isn't on the gas pedal. How fun! I don't have enough room to go over all of the problems I've had but I've been so sad about it. The car is so cute and I love the turbo but just awful.
mostly positive
I really like the car; it's relatively fun to drive, cute and comfortable. However, two things really bug me: 1. The light bulbs are always burning out. 2. The openings of the trunk and the rear doors are too small to fit large items inside, even though the storage capacity is adequate.
