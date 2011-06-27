Used 1992 Volvo 940 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight3067 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
