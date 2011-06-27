Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews
Poor Quality Poor VW Customer Service
Update: After having severe transmission issues and many attempts to work with VW (I was hung up on by the customer advocate) I decided to sell my Toureg. I lost about $9000 getting out of this terrible car. I love my new car. I will NEVER buy another vehicle from VW. They are not trustworthy or ethical. There are a lot of manufacturers out there, stay away from VW. My 2015 Touareg has transmission issues, and issues with the Infotainment Center. I actually backed into a car because the backup camera shut off as I was backing up. Bluetooth quality is poor. Transmission does not shift well at lower speeds. My car has developed rattling noises that I cannot track down. I don't know what happened but VW seems to be cutting corners in the wrong area's. Quality Control is suffering. Dealership told me too bad. :( Update: After having my car in for service 8 times, the dealership (VW Scottsdale) told me the transmission issue was between me and VW. I opened a case with VW corporate, the representative told me they were dealing with bigger issues and hung up on me, closed my case. The transmission was unsafe at times as it would not shift up or down when accelerating, it would clunk and jerk at times, other times it shifted ok. Bottom line was VW did not want to correct the issue. They also had not intention of fixing the infotainment system. It takes 4-5 minutes for the system to boot up. They told me the best they could do was to disable Sirius and that would help the boot process. The dealer (General Manager at VW Scottsdale) told me he would buy my car for $34,000. His first offer was $40,000, when I told him I would take it he reduced his offer to $38,000. When I complained he further reduced his offer. I have lost all confidence in VW, especially the VW Scottsdale dealership. I finally traded in my VW Touareg for a Ford F 150 (which I love!). I lost over $12,000 in owning the Touareg for 14 months. Worst vehicle I have ever owned in 35 years of driving. Worst dealership and people I have ever done business with (VW and the Dealership).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Midsize luxury car to drive -
Nice SUV. No complaints. Have more pros and less cons. It is more comfortable and safety. Driving is much better than other midsized suvs. Loving it everyday.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Month with My "New" Touareg TDI
Just bought one of the "re-engineered Touaregs that have been coming on the marketing. Car was the dealer's car, so I don't think it was ever taken out of service, but I could be wrong. With 19,000 miles on it I purchased it for 28% off list price which I consider a fair deal, but not a great deal. I had my eye on one of these for some time, and had watched a number of reviews, mostly very favorable. Overall, the car in white looks very sharp and people sometimes confuse it for a Porsche (built on the same platform as the Cayenne). So far, so good with the car. It has a great ride,-handling balance, the diesel motor gets me around 21 mph overall driving in sport mode, it is quiet and overall a very nice vehicle to be in and to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Better TDI when compared with other makes
Nothing to cry on it, as every make have their issues
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
ENJOY THE RIDE
ALL I CAN SAY IS WE LOVE WORK IT HARD AS WE LIVE ON A RANCH
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
