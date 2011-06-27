Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Consumer Reviews
Best family car for the money!
Long term update. Car rocks! No issues except there may be a pinhole leak near the rear hatch door. I paid just under $21,000 out the door using TrueCar (MSRP $21,625 + $820 delivery fee). The 2016 Golf Sportwagen TSI S was an excellent value. I never buy new cars because of the depreciation, but due to a new addition to our family, I had to look for something reliable without any hassle of maintenance issues. This car has more space than a Mazda CX-3, Mazda 3 Hatchback, and many other crossovers. ~30 cubic feet with the seats up and ~66 cubic feet with the rear seats folded is excellent. It fits our massive stroller, luggage and a few oddities from Ikea on a weekend trip to San Diego with the baby/car seat, wife, and mother-in-law. If my mother-in-law wasn't in the car we could fold 60% of the rear seats even. The technology in the car is amazing also. Apple CarPlay is very intuitive and streams my 320 kbps Deezer app on my iPhone to the car flawlessly. Furthermore Apple Maps is excellent. The sound quality isn't Premium BMW sound, but it's not far off. It's better than my amplified aftermarket stereo system in another car I have. The base trim "S" has 8 speakers, that's four component speakers. It is definitely sufficient for 99 percent of people. I have no desire to increase the volume beyond 50 percent, even when I'm by myself in the car zooming about. Fuel economy at 25/29/36 for the manual is excellent. The clutch is dummy-proof. Shift linkage feels solid and very connected from gear to gear with no confusion. Synchros are smooth enabling grind-free shifts. Turbo lag is minimal, maximum torque is available at 1,500 RPM which is a blip of the right foot; maximum RPM is ~6k. 170hp is definitely adequate even when loaded with passengers and cargo. It's no sports car with 300 wheel horse power, but it definitely gets up and goes. The Volkswagen MQB architecture may offer interesting future opportunities to convert this car to 4-Motion AWD also. Of course I wouldn't seriously consider modifying a warrantied vehicle until out of the 5 year/60k mile power train warranty. The EA888 1.8 turbo direct injection engine is an amazing piece of technology also. The turbo bolts directly onto the head. It's exhaust manifolds are integrated into the heads surrounded by coolant passages. This improves engine warm-up time for better engine wear/longevity, improved fuel efficiency, and quicker cabin heat for passengers. Allegedly this 1.8T engine picks up ~100 ft lbs of torque and ~60 horsepower with just ECU tuning through APR. That makes it on par with a stock GTI or quicker. Handling is adequate, a bit squishy (compared to my bone-shattering 03 Nissan 350z Track, 06 BMW E90 3-series with run flats and 93 Mercedes 190e SportLine). Steering feel and input is slightly delayed due to tire size (195/65/15 Bridgestone Ecopia 422 Plus 580 UTQG). While the tire may be good for improved fuel economy MPG's, it's obvious setbacks are a huge sidewall that flexes under cornering and small contact area resulting in "economical" traction under maximum acceleration from a stop. Likewise the tire is "acceptable" for braking. Don't expect sports car performance in this area. Up-sizing the wheels and adding Summer tires would transform this car into a different machine at the cost of a couple MPG. If you don't want to commit to a mini-van and turn in your man card, this is a great choice!
Everyone should buy this car.
We were looking at crossovers since we've recently started a family but they were all so meh in test drives. We ended up test driving this one because it was at the lot next door and we feel just incredibly lucky that we did. We LOVE it. It's zippy and fun, with a crazy amount of cargo space (comparable or greater than most crossovers), and is very quiet and smooth to drive. We got the base model because it's already well equipped, and the quality of the interior for the price is just incredible. I discovered that we actually like to have a car with subtle, elegant styling, instead a tank that looks like it's ready to go mud slinging. One nice thing about this car is that my 6'1" husband can sit in the backseat without his head touching the ceiling. Though he's not crazy tall, we've still found that to be rare. We got the TSI instead of diesel (the purchase was before the emissions scandal) because we found it was snappier. We test drove A LOT of vehicles and are still puzzled by a) how under the radar it is in the US market and b) how reasonable the price is for the quality of drive and interior. Definitely check it out.
I love this car more everyday!
I enjoy driving. I've owed several cars, 4 VW's over 30 years, never a diesel. Last was a 2004 Jetta that I thought was the greatest. Recently I was seriously considering a 2015 Mazda3 5-door. Then I decided I had better go drive a couple VW's before buying anything. Drove a new Golf TSI and thought it was incredible. Then I drove this TDI Sportwagen. What a great car! I had never driven a TDI before. After test driving around town and on the highway, I had to have it. I opted for the TDI wagon, but I certainly would have been thrilled to drive away in any manual Golf. Didn't try any automatic transmissions. The response of the TDI feels wonderful, it's a great engine. Add MPG's and it was the obvious choice for me. I couldn't be happier with this car. UPDATE: OK, the diesel thing was announced a month after I bought this thing. I think VW is making the best cars in this range. I don't know if anything comes close to how much car I got for the money. I do t want to surrender this car, and I don't think I'll have to, but I've never owned a better car and I plan on driving this one forever (as I also know I may not be able to get another one). UPDATE 9/17: My opinions have not changed about this car. VW gave me back 1/3 of its price, so now I'm even happier about my purchase.
Great car (aside from the emissions...)
Have owned the car 5 weeks and driven 2200 miles. I really like it, but certainly feel conflicted because of the VW emissions scandal. Traded in an Accord which was nice, but pretty boring. Sportwagen is fun to drive, very responsive and quiet on the road, even at high speed. Getting around 46 mpg (nearly all hwy). Excellent visibility and very easy to get in and out of. We opted for the SEL due to better seats and dual climate. I have a back issue and I would rate the seat comfort at 9 out of 10. A little more lower support would be perfect for me. The ride is firm but well tuned and is better than the Accord. The low profile tires no doubt contribute to the firm ride but the handling is great. Love the engine and DSG trans which shifts well. When you step on the gas, the car has no problem getting you up to speed. Everything remains to be seen after the emissions recall.
How does this not catch on?
Bought a new fully loaded diesel sportwagen. First and foremost: This car is MUCH faster than its HP suggests. The diesel pulls effortlessly and is very quiet. The gas engine is good, but this engine is something I've never experienced before and I come from a 2015 GTI (this is our second VW). The panoramic sunroof makes it feel like your car is almost a convertible. Diesel is so fuel-efficient it is crazy. I was afraid of the UREA scrub, but its like adding windshield washer fluid - so simple. The reason I was so drawn to VW in the first place - it feels MUCH more expensive than its price tag suggests and has a soul to it. Its not boring like the cute 'ute competition.
