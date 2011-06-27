Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

Jim Davis , 04/09/2018 R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

The R-Line Beetle is a very fun niche car--you need to know what you're getting into or you may not be satisfied. The DSG transmission can feel jerky in stop and go LA traffic--it was built for open road and great shifting and excels at that. The turbo takes a minute to spin up from a stop, but cruising down the road the power is always there, always available and it's ready to get out of the way in an instant. Everybody wants to compare the Beetle to the Golf GTI--why? If you've never driven a Golf GTI you'll be worlds ahead in enjoying this Beetle as it is; it's not a Golf. Ours is a convertible and "Denim" colored--yes, powder blue. Nobody takes the car seriously because it's always being described as "cute". This is fine as the Beetle is a blast to drive and my first freeway trip I kept thinking "there's no way I'm in a Bug moving through traffic as nimbly as I am". It is really unassuming to take everything you think you know about Beetles and actually drive one of the new Bugs. The strange thing about the R-line, or any loaded Beetle, is that it has great technology, just not all the technology you think it should have. The seats are manual adjustment with a pump action to raise or lower them. The mirrors are not mono-chromatic--to compensate I''ve discovered I can drive with the windscreen up at night (even with top closed) and it helps filter bright headlights. Not having monochromatic mirrors really sucks with todays headlight technology capable of blinding you on dark roads as happens frequently on my 5 hour road trips in the car. Our R-Line has blind side monitors and back up camera, which is desperately needed as the blind spots are huge in this car. It does have an incredibly outstanding Fender sound system--hands down the clearest, best sounding stereo I've experienced in a car. It has booming bass, treble is crytal clear and the volume is loud enough to leave your ears ringing if you desire. As for the convertible operation, you hold the button to open or close the lid, no latches to undo, and it'll raise or lower your windows when finishing the operation. Also, you can click and hold the vehicle remote twice while standing next to the car to open or close the lid as well. There is surprisingly usable trunk space. The back seat does not work very well as a backseat, way too uncomfortable for anything other than a ride around the block. Overall, I love the car despite the quirks it has. It does have "Sport mode" for the transmission, which I call the fun button because it makes the car even more fun to drive and I didn't think that was possible. Sport mode changes the shift patterns and keeps the engine in its RPM's longer which really brings out more of the engines power and pulls like a small freight train--you can actually get pulled back into your seat as the turbo does its magic. The car performs very nimbly in and out of gaps of slow moving traffic and pulls hard up mountain inclines. Its really a blast to drive. Interior space is great--for two people. I'm a large guy at 270 pounds and fit very comfortably with ample shoulder and arm room. Bottom line, this is the funnest car I've ever driven due to its prowess, easy to lay down power and drop top. I get a smile every time I jump in for a ride and try to keep the top down as often as possible. It is a car for people who are not ok blending in with every 4 door sedan that looks just like every other 4 door sedan. It is instantly recognizable and thoroughly modernized.