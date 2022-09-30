Skip to main content
2023 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Atlas
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG18/23 MPG
EPA combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)334.8/427.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower276 hp @ 6,200 rpm
Torque266 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,146 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
*Starting MSRP of $34,600 for a 2023 Volkswagen Atlas SE 2.0L TSI® with 8-speed automatic transmission. Prices exclude transportation, taxes, title, other options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length200.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.3 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheelbase117.3 in.
EPA interior volume174.6 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity96.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Angle of approach19.9 degrees
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Curb weight4,594 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,146 lbs.
Gross weight6,019 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Aurora Red Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Shetland Beige, leatherette
  • Mauro Brown, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Front hip room58.2 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear hip room58.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/50R20 tiresyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Extended Range Remote Upgrade +$315
Packages
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year +$285
VW Care +$235
Black Wheel Package +$595
Panoramic Sunroof Package +$1,200
2nd-Row Dual Captain's Chairs +$695
Combination Roadside Kit +$105
Atlas MDO Package, Bench Seat +$942
Atlas MDO Package, Captain's Chairs +$942
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year +$399
Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
Interior Options
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink Connect +$385
First Aid Kit +$40
Carpeted Mats (Bench Seats) +$232
Privacy Cover +$230
Carpeted Mats Kit (Bench Seat) +$327
Carpeted Mats (Captain's Chairs) +$232
Rubber Mats Kit (Bench Seats) +$327
Rubber Mats Kit (Captain's Chairs) +$327
Carpeted Mats Kit (Captain's Chairs) +$327
Luggage Net +$110
Organizing Trays +$50
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$84
Bumperdillo +$165
Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lights +$230
Trailer Hitch Extras +$170
Roof Rack +$445
Inventory

