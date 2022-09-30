2023 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,420
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|18/23 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|20 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|334.8/427.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.6 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6,200 rpm
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,146 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|200.7 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.3 in.
|Height
|70.4 in.
|Wheelbase
|117.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|174.6 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|96.8 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|Angle of approach
|19.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.7 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,594 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,146 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,019 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|Front hip room
|58.2 in.
|Leatherette
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|Rear hip room
|58.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Memory card slot
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|255/50R20 tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Extended Range Remote Upgrade
|+$315
|Packages
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year
|+$285
|VW Care
|+$235
|Black Wheel Package
|+$595
|Panoramic Sunroof Package
|+$1,200
|2nd-Row Dual Captain's Chairs
|+$695
|Combination Roadside Kit
|+$105
|Atlas MDO Package, Bench Seat
|+$942
|Atlas MDO Package, Captain's Chairs
|+$942
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year
|+$399
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$90
|Interior Options
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink Connect
|+$385
|First Aid Kit
|+$40
|Carpeted Mats (Bench Seats)
|+$232
|Privacy Cover
|+$230
|Carpeted Mats Kit (Bench Seat)
|+$327
|Carpeted Mats (Captain's Chairs)
|+$232
|Rubber Mats Kit (Bench Seats)
|+$327
|Rubber Mats Kit (Captain's Chairs)
|+$327
|Carpeted Mats Kit (Captain's Chairs)
|+$327
|Luggage Net
|+$110
|Organizing Trays
|+$50
|Exterior Options
|Wheel Locks
|+$84
|Bumperdillo
|+$165
|Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lights
|+$230
|Trailer Hitch Extras
|+$170
|Roof Rack
|+$445
