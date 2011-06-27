Used 2002 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
Great Truck, but You Need to Know...
I just purchased this truck used with 100,000 miles on it. Since then I have discovered two things you need to watch out for on this truck: 1. The 4.7L V8 is an interference engine. The service interval is 90,000 miles. If you allow the timing belt to break, it will destroy the valves. Be sure you take this maintenance item into consideration. Have the water pump and idler/tensioner pulleys replaced at the same time you have the belt serviced. Expect to pay $500-$900 for parts and labor. 2. Toyota has issued several recalls for excessive frame corrosion. Check to be sure the frame is not excessively corroded and that the recall items are taken care of.
02'tundra limited 4x4
I,ve owned an 02' tundra (access cab) 4x4 for 10 yrs. I bought it with 40k miles, mint condition. I have 328,500 miles on it now. no that is not a miss-print. I put 35k a yr. religiously. I replaced the timing belt and water pump at 125k(cause the manual says to) and was about to have it done again. But, a deer took my baby out 4 days ago. Ive owned 5 chevy,s , 1 ford, and 1 dodge. never have I gotten over 189k on any one of them. Shopping for another Yota 02' 4x4( 4.7L). I'm buying another in a couple days with 190k miles and I know I wont have a problem with it. (p.s. the ride is a little rough on hard surfaces but it's a 4x4. But,Tracks really straight/tight on wet narrow dirt rds )
thank Heaven for my tundra
This is by far the best truck I have ever owned. I have 233,000 miles and only brakes, shocks and o/2 sensors been replaced.
2002 Tundra Limited Edition
I have owned this vehicle for nearly 7 years and have been very pleased with the overall quality. I work in the construction service industry and thought I would regret not buying 4WD. Glad I did not waste my money this truck handles very well off road with the 2WD. The ride is very comfortable both on and off road, could be the TRD package assisting with this? My overall gas mileage is approximately 16-17 mpg (this is using cruise control and driving a little over the speed limit). I have 133K miles on this truck and have never had to replace anything major on the engine (just routine service i.e. timing belt and bearings). My only complaint is how touchy the O2 senors are. Very dependable!
Great truck
I purchased this truck new about 8 years ago. I love my truck. V-8 is always responsive, no hesitation, a/c works great even in south Mississippi summers. Transmission is as flawless as the day it was born. The interior has held up wonderfully, only one temp control knob has split on the inside, looking for a new one! On long trips, it's good for about 8 hours before my back gets sore. Exterior has also held up well due to frequent oil changes, tire rotations and wash and wax frequently and this truck will last. No rust. Bed is smaller than a full size pickup, but this is great for parking and moving small loads. Big loads I use the trailer hitch and find a trailer.
