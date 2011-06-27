  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota T100
  4. Used 1993 Toyota T100
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Toyota T100 SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 T100
Overview
See T100 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room59.4 in.
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Measurements
Length209.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Height66.7 in.
Maximum payload1620.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
See T100 Inventory

Related Used 1993 Toyota T100 SR5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles