Used 1993 Toyota T100 Consumer Reviews
Best Truck Ever Owned
This Truck is now 16 years old and has over 220K. The only non maintenance repairs done was a high pressure A/C hose replaced and one front axle. While the 3.0L powerplant coupled with the automatic transmission is no rocket ship at highway speed, it works great at low speed or off road. For someone looking to buy a older pickup, I can't see a better choice out there.
93 T-100 review
I've had my T-100 for 11 years and have driven it for 171,000 miles. Many of those miles have been on long distance trips. The truck has performed excellantly and has been very reliable. I use my truck to haul mulch, lumber, firewood, shop equipment, etc., many times loading it to at least cpacity and have not had any difficulty with performance in any way.
Why Buy Anything Else
I bought this truck new in 93. I was 18, I'm going to turn 30 next year and I still have yet to change a headlight in this truck. I'm a contractor and get ribbed all day about how this truck has no power and is ugly, but I have hooked a chain to every full size American truck brand out there and pulled them out of trouble. I'll probably give this truck to my kids to drive and they're only 5 years old.
Good truck
Driven it hard, real hard no problems, Pulled trailer with a 49 Ford Truck on it for 8 hours straight, no problems..
Best Work Truck Ever.
I run a landscape company and our trucks get huge amounts of abuse. This is the only truck I have EVER owned that has gone even over 70,000 with no major repairs. Well, it is currently at over 175,000 miles without one problem, and I mean not one. It's 2 wheel drive, and looks a bit ugly, but I trust that 1993 truck more than I would a one year old domestic. You can't imagine the abuse of numerous employees and a landscape business!! What a truck! I assume it was purposely built stronger because of it being their first year for the fullsize.
