  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Previa
  4. Used 1993 Toyota Previa
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Toyota Previa LE Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Previa
Overview
See Previa Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity158 cu.ft.
Length187.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3745 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width70.8 in.
See Previa Inventory

Related Used 1993 Toyota Previa LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles